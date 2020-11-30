The best Cyber Monday hoverboard deals: fast, fun and super cheap

Cyber Monday is the best time to buy a hoverboard, with huge savings on two-wheelers throughout the US and UK. There are so many deals, in fact, it can be hard to know which are best, so we've scoured the web, hand-picked all the best Cyber Monday deals for you, and listed them all right here to save you the legwork.

Your safety is paramount, so we're we're only listing hoverboards from reputable brands that comply with appropriate safety standards (including protection against overheating) and give good customer support.

Bear in mind that rules on riding hoverboards vary between different countries, states and even cities. Check out the laws before picking up your Cyber Monday bargain, so you aren't stuck just riding up and down your driveway!

US Cyber Monday hoverboard deals

Hot US deal Hover-1 Superfly: $199.99 $119.99 at Best Buy (save $80)

Hover-1 is one of the biggest names in hoverboards, and this is one of its best, toughest models. It has a range of six miles on a single charge, a top speed of 7mph, and is suitable for riders up to 220lb. With $80 off for Cyber Monday, it's a fantastic deal.

Segway Ninebot S: $549.99 $349.99 at Segway (save $100)

This is a little different from your typical hoverboard, with a support that goes between your knees and helps you stay balanced while steering. Great for first-time riders, and built to last. There's a huge $100 when you buy directly from Segway for Cyber Monday (a bigger saving than Best Buy is offering).

Hover-1 Astro: $249.99 $229.99 at Best Buy (save $20)

Hover-1 isn't known for discrete design, but the Astro is pretty loud even by its standards (and great fun too). It has a maximum range of six miles, a top speed of 7mph, and is absolutely covered in super-bright LEDs that can be customized through the Hover-1 mobile app on your phone.

Hover-1 H1: $299 $199 at Best Buy (save $100)

Best Buy has knocked $100 off this top-quality hoverboard from the experts at Hover-1 for Cyber Monday. It's surprisingly powerful for a hoverboard, with a top speed of 9mph and a maximum range of nine miles in optimum conditions. Suitable for riders up to 264lb.

Segway Drift W1: $499.99 $199.99 (save $300)

OK, so not technically a hoverboard, but the Drift W1 are so much fun - and such a great deal for Cyber Monday - we had to include them. These are self-balancing rollerskates, which might sound terrifying, but they're surprisingly intuitive to use. With a huge $300 discount, how can you resist?

UK Cyber Monday hoverboard deals

Hot UK deal Segway Ninebot S: £479 £399 at Segway (save £80)

This is a little different from your typical hoverboard, with a support that goes between your knees and helps you stay balanced while steering. Great for first-time riders, and built to last. There's a huge £80 when you buy directly from Segway for Cyber Monday.

Hover-1 Rocker: £279.99 £249.99 at Argos (save £30)

Hover-1 is one of the biggest names in hoverboards, and Argos has knocked £30 off this delightfully unsubtle model for Cyber Monday. As well as that iridescent finish, it features a built-in Bluetooth speaker, customizable lights, and three riding modes you can toggle through the Hover-1 app.

Hover-1 Superstar: £199 £179 at Currys (save £20)

Another great Hover-1 Hoverboard, the Superstar is going super cheap at Currys for Cyber Monday with a £20 discount. Like the Rocker, it features customizable rim lights, a built-in Bluetooth speaker, and a water resistant design to handle puddles.

