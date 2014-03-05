RIP BBC Three: BBC plans to make it first iPlayer-only channel

On Thursday, the BBC will announce that it plans to take BBC Three off the air, with its mix of British comedy, imports and reality TV shown only on iPlayer.

After some hours of speculation, the BBC's media correspondent David Sillito tweeted that this was the case.

It's not a completely unexpected move as some home-grown BBC Three shows have been premiering on iPlayer before they hit broadcast television anyway, but it has prompted panic from the comedy community.

No laughing matter

Matt Lucas, Jack Whitehall and Russell Kane are among the comedians who took to Twitter to express their concerns that the move will harm British comedy.

Little Britain, Gavin and Stacey and Being Human are among the most successful shows launched on BBC Three. The less said about Torchwood, the better.

The cut comes as the BBC tries to meet its cost-saving targets of £100 million, but is by no means set in stone - the BBC Trust has to approve the move before it becomes official.