Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is a timed exclusive for PS5 and PC

Senior game designer for the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, Tully Ackland, took to Twitter to confirm that KOTOR Remake is timed exclusive for PS5 and PC, meaning it’ll release on other platforms eventually. Ackland didn’t specify what consoles it’ll come to next, but we can assume Xbox Series X and Series S will be some of them.

Announced at the PlayStation September 2021 showcase, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake’s appearance as a PS5 and PC exclusive was a surprise, as KOTOR has never been released on any PlayStation console before.

However, after the conference, there was some confusion on social media about whether the timed exclusivity meant KOTOR was a PS5 console exclusive, meaning it wouldn’t come to other consoles.

The fact that SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment) is involved in helping to develop KOTOR Remake along with Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games is largely to blame for the confusion, because why would Sony allow a game it’s helping to develop and probably funding, release on other consoles?

Opinion: Timed exclusivity is an annoying standard in the gaming industry

The KOTOR Remake follows the relentless trend of timed exclusivity deals in gaming, which is quickly becoming an annoying standard in the gaming industry.

There was an immense backlash when Xbox had timed exclusivity for Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Although these deals do benefit PlayStation and Xbox, gamers are left to suffer, waiting at least a year for DLCs or games to release on their console of choice.

Despite the timed exclusivity, we know Aspyr has the potential and talent to make KOTOR Remake a quality game old fans of the series would love, so hopefully, it’ll be made available to as many gamers as possible, regardless of the platform they game on.