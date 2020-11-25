Smarty's 50GB for £12 a month Black Friday SIM only deal offers unbeatable value

If you're in the position where your phone contract has just come to an end, the timing is perfect. We're now in the position where pretty much every network under the sun has launched its Black Friday deals.

That means that prices are dropping all over the place with lowest-ever prices, incentives and more now rife in the world of SIM only deals. However, one offer from Smarty stands out as our favourite for those on a budget.

Offering 50GB for just £12 a month, the lesser-known SIM provider is easily offering one of the best Black Friday SIM only deals around. It gets even better thanks to the fact that Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts.

50GB not enough for you? Smarty also has the UK's cheapest unlimited data SIM this Black Friday, undercutting the usual leader Three by £1.

Black Friday phone deals will be the perfect time to get a new handset

Smarty's top Black Friday SIM only deal:

Best value SIM SIM only plan from Smarty | 1-month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 £12 per month

For anyone looking to keep their bills low, this offer from Smarty is easily the best cheap SIM around. Each month you just need to pay £12 (20% off its usual price) and you'll be rewarded with 50GB of data. Along with that, Smarty works on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time.

Upgrade to Smarty's unlimited SIM plan:

Why go for Smarty SIM only deals this Black Friday?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals, big data bargains and even unlimited data SIMs, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop-over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 50GB of data across any laptop, tablet or even a console.