Sky just pulled out the best broadband and TV deal beating out BT and Virgin

Sky isn't exactly the cheapest provider of broadband deals...in fact, the brand often falls right at the top of the scale, charging bills far above the competition. But right now, it's having a break from that pricey life.

Sky has taken one of its more affordable broadband and TV deals and brought the price right down. Now you're paying just £37 a month for fibre speeds and a wide range of channels and boxsets.

To be exact, the package you're getting is Sky's TV and Broadband Superfast. It provides speeds averaging 59Mb, all of the Freeview channels and over 100 other channels including Sky Atlantic, Comedy Central, Vice, MTV, Fox, Sky Documentaries and more.

While this won't be as affordable as going for Virgin's cheapest broadband and TV deal or even NowTV's, it is easily the most complete package for the price. You can find out more below.

This Sky broadband and TV deal in full:

Sky TV and Broadband Superfast | 18 months | 59Mb avg speeds | Line rental inc. | £29.95 upfront | £37 per month

This package from Sky is hard to beat. It offers speeds that average 59Mb and when it comes to channels, you're getting 100 on top of Freeview and over 300 boxsets. Considering you're paying just £37 a month for all of that, this currently sits as one of the best value plans around.

View Deal

What other broadband and TV deals are there?

While this offer from Sky is great, you can go cheaper. Go with Virgin and you can bring the bills down to just £29.99 a month. While your speeds will shoot up to 108Mb, you will lose out on a lot of the channels you're getting with Sky.

Even cheaper than that is NowTV. With Now, you can go all the way down to just £24.99 a month. You're getting a Now Entertainment Pass including Sky Atlantic and hundreds of boxsets...but your speeds will come in at an average of 11Mb.