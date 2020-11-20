Sky Black Friday deals: save 50% on Sports, Cinema, Netflix and more TV packages

If you've been hoping that this Black Friday might be the time to snap up a cut price offer on an all-singing all-dancing Sky TV package, then you're in luck! It's gone big on discounts, with 50% off on some of its most sought-after bundles.

Sign up to a Sky TV deal (including essentials like Sky One, Comedy Central, Sky Documentaries, etc) before November 30 and you can add your choice of Cinema, Sports, Kids - or all of them! - for half the usual price.

Some of these packages usually cost up at up to £30 per month, so saving 50% here is a really effective way of making your money go further.

Sky TV + Sky Sports | £20 setup fee | £55 £40 a month

The maxed-out Sky Sports package is usually £30 alone, so a 50% reduction with this deal will take a hefty chunk off your monthly bill. You'll be paying £40/pm all-in for the classic Sky channels, plus access to the EFL, F1, Golf Majors, NFL, IPL cricket and even more.View Deal

Sky TV + Sky Cinema | £20 setup fee | £44 £34.50/pm

Film buffs should take notice of this combination. Now just £9.50 a month, Sky Cinema gives you access to over 1,000 movies on demand, a fresh premiere every day, and exclusive releases – all in HD. While its regular price of £19/pm isn't too bad, this deal makes it an absolute steal.View Deal

Ultimate Sky TV Bundle | £40 setup fee | £106 £66.50 a month

If you're after the full Monty, you can save a huge £40 a month if you go for Sky's flagship Big Bundle. That'll get you Sky Sports, Cinema, and Kids, plus Netflix and the standard selection of Sky channels – all available in Ultra HD and with Multiscreen so you can watch on up to 4 screens.

That's not all however, as the 50% offer extends to all of Sky's add-ons. Here's a fuller list, so you can pick and choose the Sky TV package that works best for you and your household:

