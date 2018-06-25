Samsung leak points to low-cost Android Go phone

Samsung’s rumoured entry-level Android Go phone has come closer into focus, after a new leak of the phone’s hardware specifications came to light.

The leaked information, courtesy of Techiedrive , suggests the Android Go phone will come with a 5-inch Super AMOLED display and Samsung’s mid-range Exynos 7570 SoC processor, making the device comparable in size and capability to 2017’s Samsung Galaxy J3 .

Currently labelled the SM-J260F, the model will come with 1GB RAM, 16GB storage, and 5MP/8MP cameras on the front and back respectively.

The little OS that could

Android Go is a budget version of Google’s widespread mobile operating system, based on the Android 8.0 ‘Oreo’ update released in August 2017.

It features stripped-back software and fewer pre-installed apps, in order to lower the processing requirements on low-price smartphones.

The first Android Go smartphone to enter the UK was the Nokia 1 , which came in with a PAYG price of just £79 for its basic but functional offering.

Due to Android Go’s limited capabilities, though, no phones using the streamlined software have yet to really take off. With SM-J260 models seemingly planned for various international territories, Samsung could be hoping this is the phone to do it.