Project Scorpio could let players stream and record gameplay in 4K

With the Nintendo Switch release behind us, the next big console launch we have to look forward to is almost certainly Microsoft’s Project Scorpio.

The console recently got its very own product page on the Microsoft Store detailing its six teraflops of graphical processing power and claiming that it’ll be “the first and only console to enable true 4K gaming and high-fidelity virtual reality”.

Now, a recent report from Windows Central is giving an insight into how dedicated Microsoft is to making sure its console is a 4K monster. According to Windows Central’s sources Project Scorpio will feature HEVC and VP9 codecs for decoding 4K streams from services like Netflix and YouTube.

For 4K gaming right now, turn your head to the best graphics cards

4K focus

This is something the Xbox One S is already able to do, but more excitingly the sources say the console will also use its HEVC codec for encoding 2160p, 60 frames-per-second video for gameplay recording and streaming.

This would mean the console’s Game DVR would allow players to record and stream gameplay clips in 4K resolution at 60FPS. Considering the Xbox One currently caps out at 720p and 30fps this is a significant upgrade.

This would be a game-changer for the YouTube gaming community, who would be able to record high-quality gameplay straight from their consoles rather than using expensive external capture cards. It would, however, likely fill up their hard drives incredibly quickly.

These features are, of course, not confirmed by Microsoft, but at the moment rumors are pointing to a machine capable of 4K streaming, gaming, Blu-ray playback and 4K recording.

Fortunately, we may not have long to wait to find out the console’s exact specs, with Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently hinting at the possibility of a Project Scorpio dedicated event coming before the Xbox E3 showcase this June.