Samsung Gear Solo set to arrive alongside Galaxy Note 4 at IFA

Like us, you might find the idea of cellular smartwatches a bit dubious. But not Samsung. If there's an empty space on the wall of ideas, Samsung's going to fling something at it.

The Gear Solo, the Samsung smartwatch that's said totally autonomous from the phone, will reportedly touch down at IFA 2014 alongside the Galaxy Note 4. Or at least that's what Korean media outlet The Chosun Ilbo reckons.

It's unclear whether the Gear Neo will come running on Samsung's Tizen OS, or on Google's Android Wear a la the Gear Live.

But the watch will reportedly support a SIM card and allow you to make calls straight from the device itself.

Hand Solo

Samsung released the Gear 2 and Gear 2 Neo at this year's MWC, less than six months after their predecessor.

The logic of releasing a smartwatch alongside a smartphone makes sense, but in this case the Gear Solo won't depend on tethering itself to any other device, making it a different sort of beast.

However, Samsung used last year's IFA to launch the original Galaxy Gear, so it seems a good time as any to stoke the smartwatch fire.

Via Sammy Hub