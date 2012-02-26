Viewsonic ViewPhone 4S launched at MWC

ViewSonic has announced the launch of the ViewSonic ViewPhone 4S at MWC 2012, the flagship of four new releases.

The ViewSonic ViewPhone 4S is a dual SIM phone which boasts a 16:9 IPS touchscreen with 960 x 640-pixel resolution. It's just 3.5-inched but being that it is 326ppi it will at least be sharp.

The handset is running the now obligatory Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, it comes with a 5MP camera and there's also a VGA front-facing camera on board.

Sonic boom

To go alongside the ViewSonic ViewPhone 4S there's also the ViewPhone 4E.This is a more budget friendly handset which is running Android 2.3 instead of Ice Cream Sandwich. Other than that the specs are very similar.

If you want to go even lower down the range then there is have a more sizeable handset then the ViewPhone 5E is a 5-inch device which runs Android 4.0.

The last of the bunch is the ViewPhone 3, which has a 5MP camera, a 2.5 inch capacitive touchscreen and is set to replace the V350 phone.

The ViewSonic ViewPhone 4S UK release date is June, as is the rest of that range. The ViewPhone 3 UK release date is March. Prices range from £180 to £390.