UK mobile internet use rises

The level of mobile internet usage in the UK is continuing to rise, with the Mobile Data Association (MDA) reporting that 45.6 million unique users employed their phones for downloads and browsing in the last quarter of 2006.

The average monthly figure for the period from October to December 2006 was 15 million, up from an average of 13 million per month in the previous quarter.

December's figures were the highest yet recorded by the MDA, with 15.9 million unique users recorded during the month. The MDA has attributed this in part to people receiving new mobiles as Christmas presents, and to "more adventurous mobile users keen to get the most from their handsets".

Phil Lattimore