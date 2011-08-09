Rumour: October release for Ice Cream Sandwich?

Google could be planning to launch the first Ice Cream Sandwich Android devices in October, if the latest anonymous source is to be believed.

According to the tipster, the Android-owning search giant doesn't want potential Ice Cream Sandwich customers coming out of their contracts and being lured by the iPhone 5, which is also tipped to arrive in September or October, depending on who you talk to.

Further new details are scant, but the Ice Cream Sandwich OS is likely to land on a new flagship Android device, be it a smartphone or a tablet.

Yummy

Announced earlier this year, the new OS is intended to sit on both phones and slates.

Google described it as its "most ambitious release to date", bringing the most delicious bits of both Honeycomb and Gingerbread to one salacious operating system.

With Samsung hotly tipped to be developing the next Google Nexus device, we wouldn't be surprised to see that launch with the OS in October too.

The rumour comes by way of BGR which is often spot on with its phone-related news; but, with not much else to go on, we'll rate this a Quite Likely on the TechRadar rumourometer:

Via BGR