Motorola cries 'Timber!,' launches wood-backed Moto X

Update: And just like that, the bamboo-backed Moto X is now ready for lumber lovers everywhere.

Ordering a natural chassis for the handset tacks on another $100 (about £60/AU$112) to phone's normal sub-$100 price tag, as well as a longer shipping time into January.

Original article from December 16...

We've been waiting patiently for the Moto X's wood back option to launch for months now, and today Motorola has finally given us hope that our pining (get it?) is almost over.

In a Google+ post, Motorola published an image of the Moto X's silhouette dotted-lined onto a slab of wood, with the caption "Put this DIY project on hold. Trust us. "

Of course the real question now is, if a Moto X is called in the woods with no one around to hear it, does it still ring?

