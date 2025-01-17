Motorola's new cheap phones offer flagship features for a quarter of the price of an iPhone 16

Motorola has announced refreshes for its Moto G and Moto G Power budget phones

The new handsets aim to bring an enhanced entertainment experience, with large displays and 5000mAh batteries

The Moto G launches on January 30, while the Moto G Power launches on February 6

Motorola has released the newly refreshed Moto G and Moto G Power budget smartphones, bringing flagship-level features to highly affordable handsets.

Both phones are refreshes of existing models, but in both cases they bring a number of high-quality features at very low price points – in fact, the new Moto G costs just a few cents more than a quarter of the price of a new iPhone 16.

The new Moto G features a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of maximum brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone sports a water-resistant design (no IP rating given yet) that resembles the previous generation Moto G.

As for internals, the phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, a midrange platform that can also be found powering budget phones from Oppo and TCL. The Moto G comes equipped with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP macro camera, too.

The new Moto G (pictured) features a 5000mAh battery (Image credit: Motorola)

The Moto G Power is a slightly upgraded version of the Moto G, with a few choice improvements. The display is bumped up from 6.7 inches to a 6.8-inch panel, and the phone has received dual IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering complete dust and water protection. It packs the same MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor as its smaller sibling.

Furthermore, the Moto G Power is rated at the MIL-STD-810H certification for durability, offering extended protection against extreme temperatures and drops of more than three feet.

Additionally, the Moto G Power gets an 8MP ultra-wide camera alongside the 50MP main and 2MP macro cameras found on the standard Moto G.

Both phones have the same 5000mAh battery capacity, with support for 30W wired charging (the Moto G Power gets 15W wireless charging, too). Additionally, both phones have had their speaker systems retooled, with support for Dolby Atmos and hi-res audio, as well as a proprietary bass boost technology, and both offer support for 5G connectivity.

The Moto G will launch on January 30 at a retail price of $199. The Moto G Power will launch on February 6 for $299. We've reached out to Motorola to check on UK and Australia pricing and availability and will update this article in due course.

If you can’t wait until the new Moto G phones release, be sure to check out our lists of the best Motorola phones and the best cheap phones.