Crack your Galaxy phone display? The fix might cost you nothing if you subscribe to this Samsung service

If you have Care Plus Theft and Loss, it's now $0 for a same-day screen repair on a Galaxy phone.

Samsung is making this change right before its January 20 Galaxy Unpacked event.

With the warranty, you'll get unlimited $0 screen repairs at same-day locations.

Whether you already own a Galaxy smartphone or are keenly curious about what may arrive at Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025 , the tech giant has some good news when it comes to its Care Plus warranty program.

For both existing and new Samsung Care Plus Theft and Loss customers with a Galaxy smartphone, it will now cost just $0 to fix a cracked screen instead of $29. That’s a considerable saving for a same-day repair for a cracked screen on a smartphone, and not to mention it’s an unlimited amount. This means that if you happen to crack the screen several times, it will be $0 for the same-day repair to get your device back online.

Considering all of Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones feature glass touchscreens, a crack is not only more likely – even with improvements to the structure – but can really take away from the functionality that a phone is supposed to provide. And if it’s an especially tough crack, it can cause trouble for your fingers.

Depending on your Galaxy smartphone, Samsung Care Plus Theft and Loss can cost between $8 and $18 monthly. However, all tiers now feature unlimited, same-day screen repairs for $0. You’re also covered for backglass repairs, liquid damage, and even theft. Many of the plans also include set-up help and general support.

Furthermore, Samsung also offers Care Plus Theft and Loss for smartwatches and tablets, both of which benefit from this new $0 same-day screen repair. The good news is that while other repair partnerships have stopped , more than 700 Samsung-authorized locations still can perform the repair. This means you can bring in a cracked device with Care Plus Theft and Loss, get it repaired, and be on your way.

It’s likely no coincidence that Samsung is rolling out this new price adjustment for Care Plus Theft and Loss ahead of Galaxy Unpacked, where we expect to see the next Galaxy S family of smartphones – the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra – unveiled.

In fact, in the lead-up to the event on January 20, you can already ‘pre-reserve’ the next Galaxy . We wouldn’t be shocked either to see some type of Care Plus discount be included alongside preorders of the forthcoming smartphone and considering the benefits the extended warranty provides, it’s likely worth the investment.

You can sign up to pre-reserve the next Galaxy here , find the nearest Care Plus authorized location here , and read all about what TechRadar is expecting at the January 20, 2025, Galaxy Unpacked here .