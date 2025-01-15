Two reasons why it's a good idea to reserve a Samsung Galaxy S25 today

Samsung has announced that the next Samsung Unpacked event will take place on January 22 and that can mean only one thing: the next generation of Samsung Galaxy flagship phones are on the way.

For those who don't know, you can already reserve one of these 'mystery' devices ahead of the event via a simple email sign-up and get $50 in Samsung credit. While the devices haven't been unveiled yet, it's almost certain that they are the much-anticipated Galaxy S25 range.

For the record, Samsung did the exact same thing for the release of the Galaxy S24 range this time last year – and again for the Flip 6 and Fold 6 back in late 2024. It's one of the brand's favorite ways to drum up hype for a new model so it's no surprise that's the case again for this upcoming release.

Reserve the next Samsung Galaxy device today

Samsung Unpacked: reserve the next Galaxy smartphone now and get $50 Samsung credit

As stated above, reservations are now open for the upcoming new Galaxy smartphones. Simply sign up by email, and you'll get $50 Samsung credit on the house when it comes time to pre-order, as well as the chance to win $5,000 in a sweepstake. These devices will be officially unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event on January 22 so stay tuned for updates.

Why it's a good idea to reserve a device now

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

I sound like a broken record recommending this reservation campaign but it really is a good idea to check this out if you're even a little bit interested in the upcoming devices.

Firstly, it's completely free with zero commitment regardless of whether you pre-order or not. If you don't like the look of the devices or their new features (or price) once they're officially unveiled then you can simply skip over without having to lay down any cash.

Secondly, the $50 credit included with this deal doesn't sound like a lot but it's surprisingly handy for things like earbuds, cases, smart tags, and so on. These are accessories that Samsung usually loves to offer cheap with bundles at Samsung launches so this is going to likely prove useful all around. This free credit will also run alongside whatever deals Samsung chooses to offer up as the main course for the Galaxy S25 launch.

Somewhat cryptically teased on the Samsung reservation page is 'additional discounts of up to $1,250', which I predict is some form of trade-in rebate and a free storage upgrade. Either way, with this reservation bonus you'll already have a decent amount of credit for accessories should they also be on sale.

