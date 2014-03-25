iPhone 6 may show up in just one size this September

Despite rumours to the contrary, Apple may be set to launch just one version of the iPhone 6 at its big 2014 event, and it possibly won't take place until September.

We're normally very cautious about the predictions of analysts, but UBS's Steve Milunovich says he's done "checks" of Apple's supply chain and claims that only a 4.7-inch handset "seems certain."

Rumours of two new iPhone 6 sizes – 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch – have been swirling around the web, but Milunovich says that the 5.5-inch model may arrive later than the smaller flagship.

Late to the party

And while there's been a lot of talk of Apple breaking tradition and announcing a new iPhone in June, Milunovich believes that we'll be waiting until August or September based on what he's seen.

He also mentions that the 5.5-inch model may come with the same resolution as the 4.7-incher, which would be useful for app developers, although it's not entirely clear whether or not this is just some analyst guesswork.

We don't know what the iPhone 6 will look like, but could it be something like this?

Via MacRumors