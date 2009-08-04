Trending

Check out the 12MP phone with 3x optical zoom

But it's not from LG, or Samsung

The Altek T8680 12MP mobile
A new phone with a 12MP sensor and 3x optical zoom has emerged from Altek to rival efforts forthcoming from Sony Ericsson, LG and

And on the basis of specs, it beats them hands down, with a digital zoom on board (something not seen since Samsung attempted it on the G800 all those years ago).

The Altek T8680 is clearly taking photography seriously, by packing a separate processor inside for snapping on top of one for general phone-related actions.

There's a xenon flash, 800-3200 ISO settings and touch focus with smile and blink detection.

The altek t8680

The downside

The three-inch touchscreen is only WQVGA, so a little low resolution by other high end cameraphone standards, and there's no 3G on board either.

It's also fairly chunky at 113.5 x 52 x 16.6mm, although 135g isn't top heavy when you see what tech this handset is packing.

If you're looking for a camera that secretly can make phone calls, we suggest you head to China, which is the only confirmed territory for the handset. It'll cost you 3000 yuan (£260) when released later this month, and we can only hope it will land in the UK (but let's be honest, it probably won't).

