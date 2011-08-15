Apple ramping up iPhone 5 volumes for the fourth quarter

Apple has reportedly began pushing up the amount of orders for the iPhone 5, preparing itself for what will be a massive fourth quarter for the company.

According to Digi Times, the company has slightly cut its expected volumes for the iPhone 5 in the third quarter to 5.5 million (it was said to be at 7 million) but increased the amount of iPhones it is shipping in the fourth quarter to 20 million, which is up a massive 6 million.

iPhone orders

When it comes to how the shipments are to be balanced out between the iPhone range, the iPhone 5 is set to take half of the total volume – which is said to be 56 million – while the iPhone 4 and 3GS will account for 20 million units in the third quarter.

This drops to 8 million in the second quarter.

The iPhone 5 UK release date is still unknown, but most signs a pointing to a September launch – a time of the year which Apple usually sets aside for the new iPod range.

To see why you should be excited by the iPhone 5, check out our video below.

Via The Next Web