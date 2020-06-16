Own The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on console, but want it on PC? Get it free on GOG.com

The GOG.com version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is now available as a freebie via GOG’s Galaxy 2.0 app, for those who have bought the game on any PC or console platform.

In other words, if you own The Witcher 3 on PlayStation or Xbox, you can enjoy the RPG on the PC for free. Similarly, if you own a PC copy on Steam, Origin, or the Epic Games Store, you can also get the GOG.com version (which comes with some extras over and above the standard versions). This offer will run through until June 23.

The caveat is that you need to install GOG Galaxy 2.0, as mentioned, or fire it up if you already have it – just make sure the app is on the latest version to see the offer (check out the instructions in the FAQ here).

The Galaxy app is essentially an overarching game management hub that allows you to view all your gaming libraries – from Steam to Xbox Live – in one place, keeping track of your progress across all titles, and hooking up with friends.

Note that if you have the base version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, you’ll get that on GOG.com, and if you own the Game of the Year copy, then that’s the freebie you’ll receive. Furthermore, as mentioned PlayStation and Xbox copies of the game are eligible, but Nintendo Switch players are out of luck, as there’s no Switch integration with Galaxy 2.0.

Gift from the GOGs

What if you already own the game on GOG.com? In this case, you can still benefit from the offer by getting a giftable code, so you can let a friend enjoy The Witcher 3.

Note that the GOG.com version of the game comes with some extras as we mentioned, and they include an extended soundtrack with bonus tracks, plus an interactive digital comic book, a digital artbook and more.

So, all in all, this will doubtless be a pretty cool freebie for some folks, and GOG.com says we can expect more events like this to happen going forward.