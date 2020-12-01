One of the best digital photo frames is 26% off in this late Cyber Monday deal

One of the best digital photo frames you can buy, the Nixplay 2K Smart Digital Picture Frame, has had its price slashed by 26% in a belated Amazon Cyber Monday deal.

The 9.7-inch photo frame, which has a super-sharp 2048 x 1536 resolution, usually costs £269.99, but is currently £70 off at only £199.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best digital photo frame deals in your region).

If you've been thinking about getting your family a high-quality digital photo frame for Christmas, we'd grab this deal as soon as possible, as it's not clear how long it'll be available at this price. We saw a similar discount available in the US yesterday, but it was only live for a matter of hours.

Nixplay 2K Smart Digital Picture Frame 9.7in £269.99 £199 at Amazon (save £70)

Get £70 off one of our favorite digital photo frames in this excellent deal. This 2K frame has a 2048x1536 resolution, making it one of the sharpest on the market, and has a companion app that lets you send snaps or connect it to the services like Google Photos.View Deal

In our review of the Nixplay 2K Smart Digital Picture Frame we said it has "one of the sharpest screens on the market" and "offers detail for days".

We concluded: "At 9.7 inches, the display also strikes an excellent middle ground: with a flexible stand setup that can support the frame in portrait or landscape orientation, the Smart Digital Photo Frame will fit on almost any shelf, while also giving images enough real estate to really be seen and enjoyed."

Check out all the best Cyber Monday camera deals that are still going

In our tests with with the 2K Smart Digital Picture Frame, we were impressed with its usability. It lets you transfer photos via a slick partner app, and also organize multiple playlists from your phone. You can also connect with family or friends to receive their snaps and assign them to your frame, too.

We also prefer this black version of Nixplay's 2K frame, compared to the metal-effect alternative that costs considerably more. The latter is both a fingerprint magnet and also a little distractingly reflective, neither of which are an issue on the black model that's on sale in this fine deal.

Check out all the best Cyber Monday deals in our exhaustive round-up

More digital photo frame deals

Not in the UK? You'll find all the lowest prices on digital photo frames from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.