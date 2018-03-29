No Man’s Sky's 4K HDR update is coming to Xbox One

No Man’s Sky has been a PS4 console exclusive up until now, but this summer it's final coming to the Xbox One.

On top of the base game, the port will include all the existing expansions including Foundation, Pathfinder, and Atlas Rises updates. Speaking to The Verge, game founder Sean Murray says No Man’s Sky will also be enhanced for the Xbox One X with HDR and 4K support.

Beyond a simple port, Hello Game also announced it’s working on the game’s largest update called No Man’s Sky NEXT that will also arrive alongside the new Xbox One version. The developer gave only few details about the update noting that it will be free and it will be its biggest update yet.

Coming in Summer 2018 is No Man's Sky NEXT, a free update for PS4, PC, Xbox and WeGame. It's our largest update so far, and we're working our socks off pic.twitter.com/wZhjaLMbsTMarch 29, 2018

With NEXT slated to be the game's largest update yet and the last expansion, Atlas Rises, introduced 30 hours of single player content, quick travel, land vehicles and base building, No Man’s Sky could practically be a whole new game come this summer, and we expect it will feature heavily into Microsoft’s E3 2018 keynote.