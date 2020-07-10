Nintendo Switch might be getting a collection of Tomb Raider games

The Nintendo Switch has already nabbed some surprisingly impressive ports, such as Doom and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but it’s now rumored it will receive a collection of Tomb Raider games.

Known as Tomb Raider: The Ultimate Experience, which is also tipped to release on PS4, Xbox One, Steam and Stadia on August 27, the game will include various Tomb Raider titles from multiple generations.

The leaked artwork, which you can see below, features three teases of potential games: Tomb Raider Legend, Tomb Raider Underworld and a promotional photo from one of the newer games in the series., Guardian of Light. Does that mean we’ll see Shadow of the Tomb Raider on Nintendo Switch, then? We’ll have to wait and see.

Further strengthening the likelihood of the game’s existence, Square Enix renewed a trademark for “T.R.U.E. Tomb Raider Ultimate Experience” on June 2020, which was originally filed in 2018.

Raid tombs anytime, anywhere

Having a bevy of Tomb Raider games to play on the go would be a tempting proposition, and Tomb Raider: The Ultimate Experience seems set to deliver that promise in spades. The only question that remains, though, is which games will the collection include?

