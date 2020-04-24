Nintendo Switch Lite deals offer stunning Animal Crossing bundle for just £229 this weekend

You can pick up a Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deal with Animal Crossing: New Horizons for just £229 this weekend at Currys. That's a fantastic price for the most in-demand console of the hour and the most hotly anticipated game of the year. It doesn't get much better than that, but if you're curious about other Nintendo Switch Lite deals, there are plenty more sales where that came from.

With stock of the main console remaining as stable as the price of turnips, you'll want to head over to the handheld-only version of the console to get your Animal Crossing fix as soon as possible. That said, there are so many games on offer around this price tag at the moment, you might have your work cut out for you if you're not quite about that island life.

All of this means that Nintendo Switch Lite deals are back on the table, and you can save even more cash by picking up your first game at the same time. Those Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing bundles are likely to run out fast as shopper are desperate to get to their deserted island, so we'd move fast on these.

Not in the UK? Nintendo Switch Lite stock is still incredibly low in the US, but you can see all the latest deals our price tracking software has found further down the page.

Shop all Nintendo Switch deals at Currys

Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals with Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo Switch Lite | Animal Crossing New Horizons | £229 at Currys

The wait is finally over, and you can start your own deserted island life on the handheld Nintendo Switch Lite system for just £229 this week at Currys. Stock is running out fast, with only the grey and yellow models remaining, so get in there quickly to grab yours. Grey Model | Yellow Model

View Deal

More Nintendo Switch Lite deals

Nintendo Switch Lite | FIFA 20 | £219 at Currys

For some reason this bundle is only available on the yellow Nintendo Switch Lite model, but if you're eager to get back onto the pitch and have a penchant for the brightest of colours, you'll want to check out this FIFA 20 offering. Grab both the game and the console for £219 this week at Currys.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | £229 at Currys

Jump into one of the best open world action RPGs of this generation (and the one before that) wherever you are with this Nintendo Switch Lite The Witcher 3 bundle from Currys. Littered with awards and even its own shining Netflix series, you'll have a hard time finding a better universe to explore. Only the grey model is available with this bundle, and stock is running out fast.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX | £229 at Currys

If you're feeling some spinoff action, you'll find Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX available with a Nintendo Switch Lite for £229 at Currys right now. Become the Pokemon you love and gather your rescue team to explore this classic remake. Grey Model | Yellow ModelView Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | £229 at Currys

This blast from the past offers up the 2019 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening with a Nintendo Switch Lite console for the reduced price of just £229 for both! Step into the wonderfully odd world of Link's Awakening - the only Zelda title not set in Hyrule - and take on all manner of dungeons, puzzles, and enemies on the handheld Nintendo Switch. Grey Model | Yellow Model

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | £239 at Currys

If you're after some classic fighter action, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is here for some cathartic destruction. Play as every character from previous rosters, or one of the new fighters from the always-expanding catalogue. Grey Model | Yellow Model

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Luigi's Mansion 3 | £229 at Currys

Get your ghost-hunting gear on, because Luigi's Mansion 3 is also available as a bundle in the latest Nintendo Switch Lite deals. Save Luigi's friends from the evil King Boo across a whole hotel's worth of hilariously themed levels in this single or multiplayer title.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con deals

The Nintendo Switch Lite doesn't feature detachable Joy-Con controllers like the flagship model. That means if you're planning on picking up some multiplayer games to entertain your whole household, you'll want to pick up some cheap Joy-Cons.

We're tracking all the latest Nintendo Switch deals as well as the best Nintendo Switch Lite sales right here on TechRadar. You'll also find the best cheap Nintendo Switch games on offer right now as well.