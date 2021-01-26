Nintendo Switch deals: Switch Lite bundles offer discounts on Zelda, Animal Crossing, Mario Kart and more

While Nintendo Switch deals may be running thin on the main console itself, Switch Lite bundles are back in business this week. We're seeing a stunning selection of Nintendo Switch Lite deals on Currys' shelves right now, with discounts on everything from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You'll even find free Minecraft games included in these offers.

One of the best deals up for grabs this week, however, is this £219 price on a Nintendo Switch Lite with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild included. That's a particularly compelling Nintendo Switch deal, especially considering this game rarely sees price drops of its own and you're saving nearly £30 with this bundle.

However, you'll also find an equally rare straight price drop on the Nintendo Switch Lite, taking the £199 console down to £189.99 when you buy through 365 Games.

You'll find all these Nintendo Switch Lite bundles just below.

Nintendo Switch Lite: £199.99 £189.99 at 365 Games

This is a rare sight - price drops on Nintendo Switch consoles don't come around too often, so this £10 discount is likely going to prove popular. We'd move quickly if you've had your eye on the system for a while as this sale won't last long.

Nintendo Switch Lite | Minecraft: £199 at Currys

You're getting Minecraft completely free here, with this Nintendo Switch bundle at Currys offering up the game included with the £199 console. That's perfect if you're looking for that classic Minecraft experience on the go, but you'll also find another Minecraft bundle just below.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Minecraft Dungeons: £199 at Currys

Or, grab Minecraft Dungeons for free with your Nintendo Switch Lite. You're saving the £19.99 cost of the game here, in a bundle that's perfect for anyone who's looking for a break from the creative sandbox experience.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Minecraft | Minecraft Dungeons: £209 at Currys

If you're after both games, however, there's a perfect bundle out there. This offer ups the price to £209 but includes both the standard Minecraft game and Minecraft Dungeons as well.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: £219 at Currys

This is a particularly special Nintendo Switch deal. Breath of the Wild rarely sees significant discounts by itself and is sometimes included in bundles with a small £3-£5 discount. However, you're saving £27.99 on the full price at Currys this week.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Animal Crossing: New Horizons: £209 at Currys

We've seen this Animal Crossing bundle go for just £219 in the past, so this extra saving is particularly impressive this week. Considering you're only paying £10 more than the price of the console by itself, this is an excellent offer.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: £209 at Currys

You'll find Mario Kart 8, the must-have kart racer and a grey handheld console for the same £209 price here. That's a saving of nearly £30 and a stunning price for such a popular game.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: £219 at Currys

The brawling beat 'em up is back in the business of bundles, and while you'll need to grab some extra Joy-Con to make the most of multiplayer here, grabbing Super Smash Bros Ultimate and a console for just £219 is an excellent deal.

View Deal

If you're going to be picking up Mario Kart or Super Smash Bros. with your new Nintendo Switch Lite, it might be worth grabbing some cheap Joy-Con deals to expand your multiplayer count. While you can't dock the Switch Lite, it's still worth checking out other Pro Controller deals if you're going to be using a kickstand as well.