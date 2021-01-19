Save £10 on the Nintendo Switch Lite with this rare price drop

While Nintendo Switch deals may be running short on the hybrid console, there are some excellent savings to scoop up on the Nintendo Switch Lite. The handheld-only console is available for just £189.99 (was £199.99) at 365 Games right now, offering up a rare price drop away from the standard £200 RRP.

We don't see direct discounts on these consoles very often - usually only during Black Friday sales. That means this particular Nintendo Switch deal is going to prove particularly popular, especially seeing as the console is so difficult to get your hands on right now.

If you're after bundles, however, we're still seeing a couple of offers hanging onto their shelves this week, so head further down the page to scoop up the remaining offers.

Nintendo Switch Lite: £199.99 £189.99 at 365 Games

This is a rare sight - price drops on Nintendo Switch consoles don't come around too often, so this £10 discount is likely going to prove popular. We'd move quickly if you've had your eye on the system for a while then as this won't last long.View Deal

More Nintendo Switch Lite deals

Nintendo Switch Lite | Super Mario 3D All-Stars: £219 at Currys

Currys has cut the price of this Super Mario 3D All-Stars bundle this week, offering up the Coral Pink Switch Lite with a trilogy of Mario games for a fantastic price. Currys Nintendo Switch deals have been incredibly difficult to get your hands on over the last week, with stock running out on pretty much every other variant of the console so move fast.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Animal Crossing New Horizons: £219 at Currys

Grab the Nintendo Switch Lite with Animal Crossing for just £219 at Currys right now - that's a good £15 off the usual price of both together and perfect if you've been waiting to get to your deserted island.

Turquoise Model | Pink ModelView Deal

More of today's best Nintendo Switch Lite deals Nintendo Switch Lite - Coral Amazon Prime £199 View Nintendo Switch Lite Console very.co.uk £199.99 View Nintendo Switch Lite Handheld... argos.co.uk £199.99 View Nintendo Switch Lite,... John Lewis & Partners £239 View Show More Deals

Of course, you can always hold out for more Nintendo Switch bundles if you're after the full hybrid console - we'll be posting more stock on our guide as soon as it becomes available.

If you do opt for the Switch Lite and want to get some undocked multiplayer going, you'll need to grab some cheap Joy-Con or browse the latest Pro Controller deals for an extra gamepad.