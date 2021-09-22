Live
Microsoft Fall 2021 Event live blog: bring on the new Surface devices
We're getting ready to see the future of Surface
By Matt Hanson , Jackie Thomas
The Microsoft Fall 2021 Event will take place on September 22 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST (1am AEST on June 25), and we're expecting to see some big hardware launches for Microsoft.
While Microsoft is maybe best known as a software company, its Surface lineup of devices, like the Surface Pro 7, have shown that it can make some brilliant devices as well.
October is going to be a busy month for Microsoft with the launch of Windows 11, so today's event will be focusing on hardware, and we have a feeling many - if not all - of the devices shown today will run Windows 11, and will be used as a showcase for the new operating system.
We're pretty confident that we'll be seeing a range of Surface devices today, thanks to recent leaks regarding the Surface Duo 2, as well as some leaked information about a Surface Pro 8 as well. Plus, Microsoft's event page has an image of a device that looks a lot like a Surface Pro.
The event will be livestreamed, and we have a guide on how to watch Microsoft's September 22 hardware launch event, and we'll be watching along and commenting in this live blog as well.
Just over half an hour until the event starts! We wonder what wonderful tech products are about to surface.
The Surface Book originally launched just a couple months after Windows 10, which means with the launch of Windows 11 on October 5, it's totally possible Microsoft will have something all-new behind its curtains today.
If anything, we hope that if Microsoft does unveil a Surface Book 4, that it actually looks like a new laptop. We love the Surface Book 3, but it is really starting to look a bit long in the tooth.
We're just a few hours away from the Surface event, will this finally be the event where Microsoft announces a gaming laptop? Just in time for Windows 11, we'd love to see it.
To get us all suitably hyped about today's event, the Microsoft Surface Twitter account has been tweeting some teasers, asking people to "join us to see what's next."
This pretty much confirms what we all suspected – there will be new Surface devices shown off today. But which ones?
Today's the day! If you're a fan of Microsoft's hardware, especially its Surface devices, then we have a feeling you're going to love today's event. Rumors have been building up about some of the expected Surface devices we'll see today, and with Windows 11's launch looming, we want Microsoft to pull some very special devices out of the bag.
