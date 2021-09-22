Microsoft's second-gen foldable phone has a bigger battery, more cameras and 5G

Just over a year on from the launch of the Microsoft Surface Duo, the tech giant has unveiled its second-generation foldable phone called, as you may well have guessed, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2.

The Duo 2 comes with upgrades across the board to make it a more tempting purchase, and a more useful productivity tool, than its predecessor - though one of the upgrades is the price.

In the US, the Surface Duo 2 costs $1,499 (roughly £1,100, AU$2,080), which is a slight bump up from the $1,399 / £1,350 (about AU$1,930) starting price of the original - expect prices elsewhere in a few months time, as the first model launched in the UK five months after its US debut.

What you need to know about the Microsoft Surface Duo 2

While the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 has the same form factor as its predecessor, it's actually got upgrades across the board.

Instead of having a 5.6-inch folded and 8.1-inch unfolded display, the screen size on the new model is 5.8-inch folded and 8.3-inch unfolded, and there's a slight resolution bump for each of them too.

The battery is bigger, clocking in at 4,449mAh instead of 3,577mAh, and the charging speed has seen a boost at 23W instead of 18W. Given the bigger battery, though, charging times might actually be slightly longer.

Perhaps the biggest improvement the Surface Duo 2 sees is in the camera department. Instead of having a single 11MP snapper, there's a 12MP main, 16MP ultra-wide and 12MP telephoto snapper with 2x optical zoom.

A change that'll be super useful for professionals is the ability to connect to 5G networks, something the original lacked, and which will be useful for downloading documents and getting a reliable cellular connection. That's tied to the new chipset, the Snapdragon 888, which should provide top processing power.

Microsoft also announced new Surface Pro 8, Surface Go 3 and Surface Pro X tablets, as well as a brand-new Surface Laptop Studio as well.