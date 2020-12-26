Jingle all the way with O2's Boxing Day iPhone 12 deals and Samsung S20 FE savings

In a sprinkling of Boxing Day Sale offerings that are going to have you jingle bell rocking all the way home, O2 has announced its post-Christmas splurge across a number of the most exciting handsets on the smartphone market right now.
Fancy yourself a shiny new iPhone 12 deal? Or getting last year's Apple offerings on the cheap with a cheeky iPhone 11 saving? O2 has also got Android lovers covered, too. And we haven't even mentioned the best part.
Get your hands on one of these pay monthly phone deals and O2 is giving customers their data away for free for the first six months, and – better still – six months of Disney Plus.
- O2's seasonal savings this Boxing Day in full
It's the season of giving and O2 is putting in the work to provide you with some exceptional Boxing Day and January Sale offers with iPhone 12 deals leading the charge.
With your first six months of data completely on the house, pay just £30 upfront and £21.37 a month for 3GB of data with your iPhone 12, thereafter setting you back £41.37 per month.
Want all the bells and whistles of the S20 without the hefty price tag? Samsung's S20 FE is here for your budget, made better with O2's six months of free data and a Disney Plus subscription. Get 1GB of data and pay £15.81 for your first six months and £27.50 for the rest of your contract.
Already kissing your handset under the mistletoe? Perhaps a SIM only deal is what you're after. Pay £10 for 100GB of data for the first six months and also enjoy that six months of Disney Plus treatment.
Monthly rates prices vary, with the below taken from O2's 36 month contracts.
The best pay monthly phone deals in O2's Winter Sale:
iPhone 12: at O2 | £30 upfront | 3GB data | 36 months | unlimited minutes and texts | £21.37pm for the first 6 months | 6 months of Disney Plus
Snatch up Apple's 2020 flagship offering and enjoy the return of flush screen and flat edges circa the iPhone 5. With a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, the iPhone 12 isn't missing out on the top-tier display like its predecessor. It's powered by the A14 Bionic chip and boasts a dual camera set-up on its rear, flexing that fantastic Portrait and Night mode. More importantly, the iPhone 12 is Apple's first foray into 5G connectivity.
iPhone 11: at O2 | £30 upfront | 1GB data | 36 months | unlimited minutes and texts | £15.81pm for the first 6 months | 6 months of Disney Plus
Want a fantastic iPhone but don't want to spend those sky high prices on the latest model? The iPhone 11 stills sits as a market-leading handset with specs that far outrun the competition. With a 6.1-inch LCD display, the iPhone 11 runs on the fabulous A13 Bionic and has the same dual-camera set-up as the iPhone 12.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: at O2 | £30 upfront | 1GB data | 36 months | unlimited minutes and texts | £15.81pm for the first 6 months | 6 months of Disney Plus
Wrapped in a more affordable exterior, the more plastic S20 FE holds strong to the flagship S20's best features with its 120Hz refresh rate, impressive triple camera array on its rear and hefty 6.5-inch AMOLED display. This deal does not include 5G though.
Samsung Galaxy A51: at O2 | £30 upfront | 1GB data | 36 months | unlimited minutes and texts | £7.50pm for the first 6 months | 6 months of Disney Plus
Want a bigger screened mid-range handset? Samsung's A-series is here to tick all your boxes with one of its handsets. For those who enjoy watching films and TV on the go, the A51 boasts a flashy 6.4-inch display. It also comes with premium feeling features like an on-screen fingerprint sensor and four camera package.
Find O2's Winter Sale SIM-only deals:
SIM-only: at O2 | 100GB data | 18 months | unlimited minutes and texts | £10 for first 6 months | 6 months of Disney Plus
Enjoy a whopping 100GB of data per month for less, enjoying six months on O2 and costing you just £10 a month, thereafter paying £20 for the rest of your 18 month contract. Need an excuse to use up all that data? Well, this SIM-only deal also comes with a free six months of Disney Plus.
SIM-only : at O2 | 15GB data |12 months | unlimited minutes and texts | £15pm | 6 months of Disney Plus
100GB of data is a fair amount. If you see no reason for that sheer amount of bingeing potential, why not opt for O2's more compact 15GB SIM and pay just £15 throughout this 12 month contract. You'll also be able to benefit from a Disney Plus membership free for six months.
Reasons you should be shopping O2's Boxing Day offers:
When it comes to O2 deals during its Winter Sale, there is plenty to unwrap and be excited about. As well as offering some superb prices across some of the most exciting handsets on the market – including both premium flagships and mid-range smartphones – O2 is going above and beyond to provide those special extras.
Yes, across O2 phone deals, customers can enjoy six months of free data, thereafter paying the full amount for their monthly allowance. For some handsets, then, this means saving as much as 50% on your monthly outgoing, if not more.
If free data wasn't enough, O2 are spoiling customers with a subscription to Disney Plus, free for six months, giving families and friends alike something to tune into this festive season – and beyond.
On top of these seasonal promotions, O2 offers true flexibility when it comes to tailoring a contract that suits you. Whilst the prices we've shown here are for a 36 month contract, you can customiser the duration, as well as what you pay upfront and adjusting allowances across data, minutes and texts, too.
