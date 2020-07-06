Here's when Microsoft's Xbox Series X games showcase is actually happening

This month's Xbox Games Showcase just got a confirmed date of July 23, meaning that players know when to expect the next dose of Xbox Series X gameplay.

We say 'next', as there was a similar Xbox Series X games showcase but a few weeks ago – though there was far less actual gameplay than we hoped, so this follow-up event is expected to give fans some meaty in-game footage to feast on.

Xbox Games Showcase coming on July 23 #SummerGameFest https://t.co/WZbweVtz1SJuly 6, 2020

The official Xbox Twitter account confirmed the news, corroborating previous rumors of a July 23 date. The event will kick off at 9am PDT (12pm EST / 5pm BST), with a pre-show talk hosted by Geoff Keighley starting an hour earlier, for those of you who can't wait that extra 60 minutes.

You'll be able to watch it on YouTube, it seems, and we'll be sure to provide more how-to-watch information closer to the time.

What's actually being shown?

We know for a fact that some Halo Infinite gameplay is going to be shown off – and we're desperately hoping it'll be a substantial demo rather than a brief snippet.

As a first-party event, fans should get a good look at a host of exclusive Xbox titles. We've heard rumors of the as-yet unconfirmed first game from Microsoft's The Initiative game studio, for one – though third-party titles will likely also be in attendance to pad things out.

Considering the generally tepid response to May's Xbox games showcase, and the rather more electrifying PS5 games showcase (featuring a Spider-Man PS5 game, for one), this is Microsoft's chance to turn the spotlight back onto the Xbox Series X console.

If we get some in-depth gameplay footage, a better look at Halo Infinite, and maybe that lower-spec Xbox Series S model we've heard some chatter about, it could well be a showcase to remember.