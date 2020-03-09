Halo: MCC is now the best-selling game on Steam

It’s shaping up to be a great year for 343 Industries. It seems like the developer’s decision to make the Halo: The Master Chief Collection available on PC is paying off.

Following the release of the remastered Halo: Combat Evolved to PC, Halo: MCC has now climbed to the top of Steam’s bestselling games charts, according to Windows Central. It’s now beating out pre-orders for Doom Eternal, the much-anticipated follow up to Doom 2016, proving once and for all that Halo is still sought after amongst PC gamers almost two decades after the launch of the original Halo: Combat Evolved in 2001.

This comes after Halo: MCC topped Steam’s bestsellers’ list when it initially launched with Halo: Reach in December 2019.

Considering that the Master Chief Collection for PC only has two of the six games available on Xbox One so far, this is a pretty impressive feat. It’s also a good indication of great things to come once the succeeding Halo titles roll out.

Halo: Combat Evolved is better than ever

Halo: Combat Evolved for PC, which is only available as part of the MCC, comes with some flaws. However, 343 Industries has already released a patch to fix several bugs in accessibility and stability like missing starting grenades for spawn players and input delay.

This patch also brings in additional options for Social Matchmaking and playlists in Match Composer as well as game content to support events in February.

That’s on top of Halo: Combat Evolved’s already existing slew of new features including support 4K UHD and HDR, as well as PC-only features like mouse and keyboard optimizations.

What’s next for Halo: MCC? That we have yet to find out. But one thing’s for sure – the remastered Halo: Combat Evolved is enough reason to get downloading.