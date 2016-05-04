Respawn's making the Star Wars/God of War hybrid you never knew you wanted

Respawn Entertainment's next game is going to be set in a galaxy far, far away from giant mechanical war machines.

The developer behind the multiplayer-only mech-combat game Titanfall announced today on its blog that it's partnering up with Lucasfilm and Electronic Arts to create a new Star Wars game set in the extended universe.

The blog, penned by Stig Asmussen (the former God of War director who joined Respawn back in 2014), doesn't go into much detail about what the title will be like, other than that the game will be a third-person action/adventure game set in the Star Wars universe.

"Fans should expect the exemplary level of quality first established at Respawn with Titanfall, a game that epitomizes our studio's dedication to slick, larger-than-life action and fun, groundbreaking mechanics," Asmussen said.

Now, while this news is sure to fill your heart with the sort of joy that only comes from seeing the opening crawl of a new Star Wars film, you might want to try and keep expectations in check: Asmussen didn't have a release date or name a platform(s) that you'd be able to play the aforementioned game on.

Unfortunately, since Asmussen ends the post with a call for more developers, it appears as though it might be some time yet before we get to jump, barrel and blast our way through Imperial – or perhaps New Order – forces in Respawn's take on George Lucas's universe.

If you're looking for something coming a bit sooner to a less distant galaxy, Visceral Games has also announced a game set in the Star Wars universe that would be co-created by Uncharted's Amy Hennig and Todd Stashwick, while Respawn came out with the news last month that it was working on the development of Titanfall 2.