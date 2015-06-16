Final Fantasy 7 is coming to your iPhone and iPad this summer

Following Monday's announcement that Final Fantasy 7 is getting a huge remake for PS4, game developer Square Enix announced the game is coming to iOS devices before the end of summer.

Square Enix didn't divulge many details on the remake of the nearly 20-year-old fan favorite game, other than announcing its development and releasing a two-minute teaser trailer.

Shinji Hashimoto, Kingdom Hearts executive producer, says Square Enix is working to bring Final Fantasy 7 to iOS before the end of summer, and the full version to PS4 this winter, eventually making its way to Xbox One and PC.

We'll keep you updated as we learn more about Final Fantasy 7 for iOS and other platforms. In the meantime, check out the trailer for the epic remake of Final Fantasy 7.