5 irresistible graphics cards enclosures for PC gaming from CES 2016

Remember when people said the PC was dead? Judging by the external graphics card enclosures out in force at CES 2016, not only is the PC very much alive, it's evolving – and growing a few multi-coloured limbs in the process.

Alienware's Amplifier and MSI's GS30 Shadow felt like futuristic bolt-on power packs when they debuted this time last year, and this year's follow-up docks only convince us further that boosting your machine's power using a desktop-grade graphics card is an excellent idea.

The most recent crop of enclosures will work with more than just your laptop too, with all-in-one desktops and even palm-sized micro PCs getting in on the game. It's as easy as A, B, Thunderbolt 3.