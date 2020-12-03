Fortnite adds The Mandalorian to its latest season

If you thought 2019's The Rise of Skywalker tie-in would be the last time Fortnite and Star Wars would cross paths, think again – The Mandalorian has been added to Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 5 as part of its 'Zero Point' event, and he's bringing Baby Yoda (a.k.a *SPOILER* Grogu) along for the ride.

With the Zero Point having been unearthed, Agent Jones is recruiting "the greatest hunters across all realities" to help put a stop to it, which is where Mando and his adorable force-wielding sidekick come in.

This is the way

In addition to The Mandalorian, Epic Games has brought several new and exciting characters into the mix, along with new weapons and locations, including a sci-fi desert (that means it has pink sand) and a tropical jungle area.

The aforementioned new weapons include the Dragon's Breath Shotgun, The Mandalorian's Amban Sniper Rifle and a tracking weapon dubbed The Night Hawk.

The guest hunter appearances won't stop with The Mandalorian, either – developer Epic Games says "The hunters on the island are only the first to arrive from outside The Loop." going on to tease that "even more hunters from the realities beyond" will be recruited by Agent Jones throughout the season.

To play as The Mandalorian in Fortnite, simply head to the Epic Games website to purchase the latest Fortnite Battle Pass, which is valid until March 15, 2021.