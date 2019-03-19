Cheap Sky TV deal: save £180 and get every Sky Sports channel and more

Paying full price for any Sky TV deal is something we always want to help you avoid and we're always on the lookout for big discounts to give you the cheapest monthly price.

It's not always easy - especially if you want a Sky Sports offer - but today's the day as you can save big on the price you pay each month. Get every Sky Sports channel going for £10 a month less than usual, saving you a massive £180 over the course of your contract. Sporting channels include Sky Sports Premier league, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event.

That's not all though - you get the base Sky package, known as Sky Entertainment, which comes stuffed with excellent channel like Sky Atlantic (yes, you're all set for Game of Thrones!), Sky One, Fox, Comedy Central, Nat Geo Wild and more. This Sky package also comes with a Sky Q Box which allows you to record up to 500 hours of TV content.

As you go through the order at Sky, you'll see optional bolt-on extras you might want to add. The sports channels come in HD as standard now, but if you want the other content from the Entertainment bundle in High Definition, you can upgrade for an extra £5 a month.

Elsewhere, you can add Sky Cinema for £10 a month for a great selection of up-to-date movies. Our favourite option though has to be the new Ultimate On Demand double pack which comes with Netflix and Sky Box sets for just £10 a month. Children are catered for too with Sky Kids (11 channels and over 5000 episodes on demand) at just £5 a month.

We think this is a fantastic deal. But if you're looking for more options to see the latest TV content, be sure to check out our handy guides.