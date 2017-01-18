Catch Pokemon Moon for just £28.99 - the cheapest we've ever seen it

Pokémon Sun and Moon for the Nintendo 3DS are the latest and greatest games in the Pokémon franchise. If you didn’t get the chance to catch one (or both) of them when they were released in November last year you could get a great deal on Moon today.

Simply Games is selling Pokémon Moon for only £28.99 with free 1st Class delivery. This is the cheapest we’ve seen the game since its launch and considering Pokémon titles hold their value better than most games it’s worth catching any good deals when they come up. The previous titles, Alpha Sapphire and Omega Ruby, for example, are still selling for £28 over two years after their release.

We’re not sure how long the game will remain at this competitive price as the Sun version of the game is now out of stock, so be sure to grab it now if you’ve been holding off on delving back into the world of Pokémon .

Pokémon Sun and Moon take you on the familiar adventure to catch 'em all but this time you’ll find yourself in the Hawaiian-inspired region of Alola with a host of refreshing new features and Pokémon to enjoy. You can check out our full review of the game right here.

