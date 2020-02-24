Baldur's Gate 3 will launch as a Steam Early Access title in 2020

The twenty year wait is nearly over. Baldur's Gate 3 is set to launch on Steam as an Early Access Title in 2020.

That's according to a Hasbro representative (the gatekeepers of the Dungeons and Dragons brand under which the Baldur's Gate franchise lives) at the Toy Fair 2020.

Being developed by Larian Studios, the team behind the Divinity: Original Sin series, the game will be a direct sequel to 2000's Baldur's Gate: Shadows of Amn, when the Baldur's Gate series was developed by Bioware.

The series is one of the most lauded in RPG gaming, and Larian, who won over fans with its own superb Divinity games, is the perfect fit to pick the mantle back up.

Dungeons and Dragons deluge

Headed to PC and Google Stadia, Baldur's Gate 3 was initially touted as a "launch window" title for Stadia. With the Early Access Steam release now slated for some time in 2020, that's seeming unlikely to be met. A lengthy RPG however, with real-time pausing elements, could still be perfect for the cloud gaming service.

Beyond a cinematic however, Larian is yet to share any Baldur's Gate footage. You'll have to wait until 27 February for a full reveal at the PAX East conference.

If you're hankering for more D&D-related games, you're set to be in luck, too. As well as Baldur's Gate 3, Hasbro will be putting out a reboot of the Diablo-aping Baldur's Gate Dark Alliance (a much more action-driven franchise), as well as a new D&D game every year through 2025 if all goes to plan.