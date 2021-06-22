iPhone 12 deals are currently at their lowest price ever for Amazon Prime Day

Update: Aaaand that's it - Amazon has ran out of iPhone 12 deals at a discounted price. But not to worry, Currys seems to be picking up the slack with the exact same discounts on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. As for the Pro and Pro Max, you'll have to wait until the next big sale.



Amazon Prime Day is the time of year we see the giant retailer stocking its best prices on everything from tech to baby clothes. And while Apple fans will be excited to see massive savings on all four iPhone 12 handsets on Amazon, it actually has nothing to do with Prime Day.

In fact, Amazon has been leading the way for pricing on iPhone 12 deals for months, offering the cheapest prices across all four devices in the UK. And while some retailers have matched them, Amazon is the only one that has consistently kept this price.

After having a very tempting price on the 64GB model of the iPhone 12 on the first day of Amazon Prime, the iPhone 12 seems to now be sold out. But there are still market-leading prices on the other storage sizes and the other 3 devices.

You can instead get the iPhone 12 from Very for just £699 (only £30 more than Amazon's deal was). You can also get the iPhone 12 mini £120 off with Amazon if you'd prefer something smaller.

The two larger devices, while discounted, aren't as impressive as the 12 and 12 mini. If you go for the iPhone 12 Pro you'll save £30 and as for the Pro Max, there's £100 off right now.

Amazon's iPhone 12 deals in full:

iPhone 12 mini: at Amazon | SIM-free | £699 £579

The iPhone 12 mini came way down in price during the Amazon Prime Day sale and luckily, there is still plenty of stock left by the looks of things. Right now, you'll only pay £579 - an £120 saving compared to the original cost of this device and the lowest we've ever seen it.

iPhone 12: at Amazon | SIM-free | £799 £699

The iPhone 12 was so popular over Amazon prime Day that they ran out of stock! Luckily, you can still get a discounted price over at Very. While it isn't as affordable as Amazon was during the first day of Prime Day (£30 cheaper), it is still a huge saving compared to the handset's normal price. You can also still get a big saving on the 128GB and 256GB models over at Amazon. View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro: at Amazon | SIM-free | £999 £969

Compared to the discount above, there isn't a huge saving available on the iPhone 12 Pro. However, Amazon is the only retailer discounting this handset at all right now. You'll only pay £969 which is £30 off and one of the biggest savings we've seen for the Pro model so far. View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Amazon | SIM-free | £1099 £999

Compared to the above two deals, this one is a much newer addition. The iPhone 12 Pro Max recently dropped to a really impressive £999. That's one of the biggest savings this device has ever received so well worth jumping on while it is here.

What's the iPhone 12 like?

iPhone 12 mini

In a world where smartphones and flagships keep getting bigger, the iPhone 12 mini is unique. It sits at just 5.4-inches but uses the same high-end Super Retina displays as the rest of the iPhone 12 family.

Despite its size and lowered price tag, the iPhone 12 mini is still able to offer 5G capability, Apple's MagSafe feature, the upgraded A14 Bionic chip and even the Dolby Vision technology found in the iPhone 12 range and nowhere else.

For those who like small phones, this is likely going to be the best choice out there right now.



iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is a stunning handset, though we wouldn't expect anything less from Apple. Whilst it does hark back to the flat edges of the iPhone 5, it's a welcome revival with the iPhone 12 securing the same punchy display as its superior counterparts. Yes, the iPhone 12 is embedded with the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that you'll also find on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Available in black, blue, green, white and PRODUCT(red), the iPhone 12 offers a glossy back and matte edges. On the rear you'll also find the same dual camera set-up as on the iPhone 11, with a 12MP main sensor an 12MP ultra-wide sensor. There sees slight improvements to low light shooting with a f/1.6 aperture. Of course, powered by the A14 Bionic chip, too, it's likely to better process images and deliver crisp, high quality images we know well from previous iPhone models.

iPhone 12 Pro



The Apple iPhone 12 Pro represents a big jump forward for the company. Not only is there a new (all right, kind of 'original' looking) design with that Ceramic Shell bumper but inside it's all fresh too.

That's thanks to the powerful A14 Bionic processor, the first at five nanometers – which means it's power efficient as well as fast. This, combined with the triple 12MP camera, now offers LiDAR depth detection and Dolby Vision video recording quality.

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with 5G connectivity, more OLED screen in that 6.1-inch housing than previous generations, and the super powerful seven-element lens toting camera system that offers next-level low-light photography. In short, it all helps to justify that rather steep price tag for the first time in a few iPhone generations.



iPhone 12 Pro Max



The Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is a huge evolution for Apple. Not only does this offer that massive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display but it's also backed by 5G connectivity and the next-gen five nanometer A14 Bionic chip. All that means you can capture video in Dolby Vision quality.

But the camera story continues as those three lenses, all 12MP, offer ultra wide, wide, and telephoto. That means optical zoom, way more light for Night Mode shots and a new level or focus thanks to a LiDAR sensor backing it all up. Once the Apple ProRAW feature goes live, this is going to be a real competitor for pro DSLR cameras, or at least that's what Apple hopes and is working towards.

The Ceramic Shield makes this tougher and keeps the phone looking great. But all these advances mean a price that's seriously high-end too. So it's important you find the best deal if you want to save a bit for a MagSafe case and MagSafe charger too.