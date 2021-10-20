Grab this Eufy home security for its lowest ever price

The best home security camera ensures you can check in on your home even when you’re not around, offering peace of mind that it’s safe and secure. However, they can be a costly purchase – so a good home security camera deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 21% off the price of the Eufy SoloCam E40 security camera, reducing it to just £94.99 from £119.99. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this security camera that can record footage in 2K. It’s not an old camera either, launching relatively recently in June this year. While we may still see further reductions on Black Friday and Cyber Monday , this is still a good deal. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best home security camera deals in your region.)

Eufy SoloCam E40: £119.99 £94.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £25 off the cost of this battery-powered security camera, which can record 2K video during the day and at night if motion is detected. This is the best price we’ve seen for this security camera; it’s a good offer and won’t last for long – so we suggest you grab this home security camera deal now.View Deal

Unlike the EufyCam 2 Pro, which also records footage in 2K, the Eufy SoloCam E40 comes with 8GB of built-in memory, rather than requiring a base station for local storage of video recorded by the camera. Eufy says this is enough for up to 30 days of video clips (based on 30 events a day, with each lasting 10 seconds), so there’s no need for a subscription service to review the footage at a later date.

The SoloCam E40 is weatherproof so it can be used outdoors, as well as inside, and is powered by a rechargeable battery that the brand claims will last for up to 120 days. However, the battery isn’t swappable so the camera will be out of action when it needs recharging.

It has a 130-degree lens and records color video during the day, although this is in black and white in low light because there’s no built-in LED, which can be found on more expensive home security cameras such as the Arlo Pro 4 .

The camera also employs AI to identify whether a person is the source of motion. On test, we found this was accurate when it came to identifying people in its field of view, even providing a small thumbnail of the human in the Events list.

