Dyson Cyber Monday deals 2021: early sales and our predictions

Dyson vacuums are some of the best vacuum cleaners on the market thanks to their powerful suction, large dust canisters, and in the case of its cordless models, long-lasting batteries. However, they’re also some of the expensive floor cleaners you can buy, so it’ll come as no surprise that Cyber Monday, along with Black Friday, is one of the best times to buy thanks to the substantial savings offered.

It’s not just vacuum cleaners Dyson offers - the brand also has a range of air purifiers, including the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde HP09, which was released earlier this year. Dyson has also branched out into the haircare market with the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, the Dyson Airwrap hair styler, and the Corrale hair straighteners, all of which come with some hefty discounts during the holiday sales period.

So what can you look forward to from this year’s Dyson Cyber Monday deals? Here’s everything you need to know.

Cyber Monday 2021 takes place on November 29, and that’s when you’ll see the best Dyson deals, but it’s likely that discounts will start appearing as early as the next few days. Last year, in a bid to navigate restrictions put in place due to the pandemic, retailers drip-feed deals from late October and throughout November, with the biggest savings on the day itself.

This approach proved extremely successful, with more money than ever before spent online during the 2020 holiday shopping period, research by Adobe Analytics revealed. We expect retailers will adopt the same lucrative practice again this year.

But there are a few weeks to go yet, you may be wondering what the situation is right now? There aren’t many offers on Dyson products right now, so if you can wait until the day itself you’ll be able to secure some substantial discounts.

However, we can’t ignore the supply chain issues that are affecting many retailers right now. While Dyson’s vacuums are largely unaffected by this, stock of its hair care appliances appears to be dwindling. If you’re looking for a Cyber Monday Dyson deal for a birthday or holiday gift, you may want to consider buying sooner rather than later to ensure it arrives in plenty of time. We're monitoring the situation, and we'll keep you updated here with the latest news.

At present, Dyson deals are few and far between, however, we still anticipate some substantial savings on the Dyson’s range this Cyber Monday. We'll bring you all the best Dyson Cyber Monday deals, as soon as they drop - whether that's in early November or on the day itself. Bookmark this page to ensure you’re up to date as soon as the deals appear.

If you’re in the US, it’s also worth signing up to Dyson’s official Cyber Monday deals mailing list by visiting Dyson US if you want to know about deals as soon as they happen. Dyson is currently offering this for the UK, but you can get a heads up about the brand’s Black Friday offers by signing up to its mailing list at Dyson UK .

But first, we'll take you through the best Dyson deals available right now.

Today's best Dyson deals

Can’t wait until Cyber Monday to get your hands on a Dyson vacuum or one of the brand’s hair care appliances or air purifiers? We’ve trawled the web to discover the best Dyson deals in your region that can be snapped up right now. There’s only a handful of offers, but we expect that will change in the next few weeks as retailers begin their early Cyber Monday sales.

Cyber Monday Dyson deals: our predictions

When will the best Dyson Cyber Monday deals start in 2021? Cyber Monday takes place on November 29 this year, however it’s highly likely deals will begin to appear at the very latest the start of Thanksgiving week. We anticipate some discounts will drop throughout November, as this has been the case over the past couple of years. Although the best savings will be had on Cyber Monday itself, as well as on Black Friday, so if you can hold out you should be able to bag the best possible savings. Regardless, if you’re after a hefty saving then be sure to start looking for Dyson deal now and continue your search into early December to be sure you snag the best discounts you can. If you don’t fancy taking on the research yourself, bookmark this page and we'll do the looking for you.

What Dyson Cyber Monday deals do we expect to see in 2021?

Last year we saw some Dyson vacuums discounted by as much as 35% over Cyber Monday and the rest of the holiday shopping period. This included cordless vacuums such as the Dyson V8 and the Dyson V10, as well as its upright vacuum cleaners like the Dyson Ball Animal 2.

However, we saw only a handful of deals on the Dyson V11 range of vacuums, which at the time was the brand’s current model. This has now been superseded with the Dyson V15 Detect line, which features a laser on the floor cleaning head to highlight hidden dust. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for savings on the newest Dyson models, but they won’t be as substantial as those found on older designs.

We also anticipate the addition of the V15 detect to Dyson’s vacuum line-up means we’ll see heftier discounts on the V11 range this year. With the same suction power as the V15 Detect range, for those that aren’t worried by plenty of cutting edge tech, it’s a good buy.

Last year's best Cyber Monday Dyson deals

Checking out the best prices offered during Cyber Monday, as well as Black Friday and the rest of the holiday sales period from last year is one of the best ways to predict what Cyber Monday Dyson deals we might see this year. As we’ve already mentioned, the biggest discounts were applied to older cordless and upright vacuum cleaners rather than the brand's latest models.

There are rarely discounts on Dyson's hair care tools, instead, there are more likely to be offers that bundle gift cards or an accessories pack with these expensive appliances. While, If you're in the market for an air purifier, there will be some savings to be had - although with a smaller array of models than vacuum cleaners, there will be less deals to choose from.

US: Best Dyson Cyber Monday deals last year

Image Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum: $379.99 $249.99 at Target

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Dyson Ball Animal 2: $499.99 $399 at Amazon

Image Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute: $599.50 $545 at Amazon

Image Dyson Airwrap: $549.99 $400 at Amazon

Save $150 - Last year on Black Friday, Amazon had a limited-time $150 coupon that brought that hair styler down to a record-low price of $400. This incredible deal didn't last long thanks to its popularity and was flashing in and out of stock all day.

UK: Best Dyson Cyber Monday deals last year

Image Dyson V7 Animal Extra: £299.99 £199.99 at Argos

Image Dyson Cyclone V8 Absolute Extra: £399 £299.99 at Argos

Image Dyson Small Ball Animal 2: £249 £199.99 at Dyson

Tips for buying a Dyson appliance this Cyber Monday

If you're looking for a Dyson product this Cyber Monday; whether it's a vacuum, hair care device or air purifier, there are some aspects to consider before you hit the purchase button.

When it comes to Dyson vacuums, decide on what type of vacuum you want beforehand. Cordless vacuums are lightweight, easy to maneuver and often have long-lasting batteries to reduce interruptions to your cleaning session, and crucially you’re not tethered by a cable. However, they are more expensive than corded upright or cylinder vacuums and they tend to have smaller dust canisters so are better-suited to small homes.

Corded vacuums often have wider floor heads too, which can ensure vacuuming is a much quicker task - again making them suitable for those with large areas to vacuum regularly. If you have hard floors in your home, check for dedicated cleaner heads that use a softer brush roll to ensure the flooring isn’t damaged when vacuuming.

There’s far less to consider with Dyson’s hair care tools, as the models only tend to vary in color or the accessories they’re bundled with. Always check the tools and attachments are suitable for your hair type and the styles you want to create.

After a Dyson air purifier? Make sure you look at the size and shape and assess whether it's suitable for the area you plan to use it in, also consider the range of pollutants it filters out and if it can trap the allergens you need it too. Some of Dyson’s air purifiers can also heat and cool the space at the same time, while others feature a display that can highlight exactly what particles have been removed from the air.

Whichever Dyson device you’re aiming to purchase on Cyber Monday, always check what price other retailers are offering before you add a model to your basket - you may find a better discount elsewhere. We’ll be rounding up the best prices from across the web here, but if you’re going it alone, thorough research will make all the difference, as prices can differ dramatically between retailers. Also, keep an eye out for retailers offering additional accessories or long guarantees in a bid to get the edge over their competitors.

3 best Dyson appliances to look for on Cyber Monday

(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson's latest cordless vacuum cleaner is definitely is its most impressive. The V15 is more powerful, offers a better clean on all floor types, and has a built-in laser that shines a light on microscopic dust that's not visible to the human eye. While we're unlikely to see savings of as much as 35%, which can be found on older models, we still anticipate there will be some discounts to be had on the V15 Detect. If you're after a top-of-the-range vacuum loaded with cutting-edge tech, then keep your eye peeled for deals that will make buying this easier on your wallet. Read our full review: Dyson V15 Detect Absolute

(Image credit: Dyson)

2. Dyson Airwrap Create curls and sleek, straight styles Specifications Power supply: Mains power Weight: 660 TODAY'S BEST DEALS £449.99 View at John Lewis £449.99 View at Currys Prime Low Stock £576.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Creates healthy-looking curls + Dries hair quickly Reasons to avoid - Incredibly expensive - May not be as effective on all hair lengths

The Dyson Airwrap is a hair styling wand that comes with an array of attachments and can be used to dry and style tresses simultaneously. Powered by the V9 digital motor, the Airwrap uses warm air to create an aerodynamic phenomenon called the Coanda effect. This attracts hair towards the barrel and then either wraps it around to create curls, or propels air along the hair strands in the same way a hair dryer is used when blow-drying, to create a sleek, smooth style. As we've mentioned, the popularity of the Airwrap means discounts are few and far between. Instead, you're more likely to find accessories packs or gift vouchers bundled with the styler. We expect Cyber Monday 2021 will be no exception. Read our full review: Dyson Airwrap

(Image credit: Dyson)