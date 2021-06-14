Three's cheap 4G home broadband deals currently include free gifts worth up to £179

4G home broadband is an excellent solution for anyone looking for an alternative option to regular broadband. It's flexible, affordable and most importantly, requires no set-up.

And while there are plenty of deals out there, Three is the top choice right now. That's because not only is it the cheapest provider of 4G broadband and offers unlimited data on all of its plans, it also includes a host of free gifts right now.

You can sign up for either a 12 or 24-month plan. The length of your contract affects both the price and the gift you get. If you sign up for the longer 24-month plan, you'll pay just £22 a month and get the option of an Apple TV HD or a free 2nd Gen Google Nest Hub and Nest Audio.

If you're after a slightly shorter contract, you can instead go for 12 months. This will boost your price to £25 a month, but you still get a choice of gifts. You can choose either a free Echo Show 5 smart display or a 2nd Gen Google Nest Hub.

Three's bargain 4G home broadband deals:

Three 4G Hub + free gifts | 24 month contract | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | £22 a month

If you don't mind committing to a two-year contract, you will only pay £22 a month. Not only is that one of the cheapest 4G home broadband deals around, but it also gets you a completely unlimited data plan. Finally, Three will also include either a free Apple TV HD or a free 2nd Gen Google Nest Hub and Nest Audio. That means up to £179 in free gifts with this cheap internet plan! View Deal

Three 4G Hub + free gifts | 12 month contract | FREE upfront | Unlimited data | £25 a month

If you want a slightly shorter contract, Three also offers 12-month options. While you do pay slightly more at £25 a month, you do still get the unlimited data cap, plus there are still free gifts up for offer. With this contract length, you can choose either a free Echo Show 5 smart display or a 2nd Gen Google Nest Hub.

View Deal

How does 4G Home Broadband work?

These home broadband plans work by putting a SIM card into a router, allowing you to connect through SIM data. In this way, it is a lot like tethering onto a phone plan like you can with most phones these days.

These routers can be connected to a number of devices while still providing strong speeds - plenty for streaming, gaming, using social media, and working from home.

What other broadband plans are available?

Obviously, mobile broadband isn't the only option out there for people needing home internet. You can always go for the more traditional broadband plans with cables and phone lines. Or another portable option is mobile broadband, or if you live in the right areas, 5G home broadband.

However, going for traditional broadband deals right now will require you to have a phone line already.