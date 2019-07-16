This Amazon Prime Day deal on the Canon EOS M50 shaves a third off the price tag

Not found any camera deals on Amazon Prime Day that take your fancy yet? Perhaps this will change your mind: the Canon EOS M50 with its kit lens included for a very tasty £399.

The EOS M50 is a compact mirrorless camera with a DSLR-like design, a built-in EVF and Canon's excellent Dual Pixel CMOS AF system to make focusing fluid and snappy.

It captures 24MP stills and 4K videos from its APS-C sensor, and would be a perfect partner for either the first-time user or anyone needing something smaller and lighter than a primary body, perhaps for holidays or quick city breaks.

Canon EOS M50 and 15-45mm lens | £599 £399 at Amazon

This Lightning Deal is flying right now: less than £400 for the EOS M50 and kit lens makes this a pretty sweet mirrorless deal, and arguably a better option as first camera for anyone tempted by a similar DSLR. The EOS M50 sports an EVF, 4K video and great handling, and it's capable of very nice image quality to boot.View Deal