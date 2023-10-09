This Canon beginner DSLR is so cheap right now it might even tempt you away from mirrorless

A beginner DSLR is a fantastic choice if you’re looking to learn the photography basics without breaking the bank, and market leader Canon’s entry-level model, the EOS Rebel T100 (known as the EOS 4000D outside the US), with the everyday 18-55mm lens included, is at its lowest ever price ahead of the Amazon Prime Day deals event and November's Black Friday camera deals.

For $339.99 / £329.99, you're getting the EOS T100 / EOS 4000D DSLR body with the 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III kit lens – which is a non-stabilized version of the starter lens. That lens has an effective 29-88mm focal length, a range that offers a similar perspective to a leading smartphone’s main camera through to its 3x telephoto camera.

And with increasingly regular deals on the Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM (see below) – a lens that we recommend as your first prime lens for portrait photography and one of the many Canon EF lenses at your disposal – you could have an excellent starter set up of camera plus two lenses for less than $500 / £500.

Prime Day early deal (US)

Canon EOS Rebel T100 with 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III lens: was $379 now $333.99 at Walmart

A saving of $45 puts the Canon EOS Rebel T100 with 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III lens at its lowest price ever.

Prime Day early deal (UK)

Canon EOS 4000D with 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III lens: was £ 399.99 now £329.99 at Canon

Canon has taken a generous £70 off the Canon EOS 4000D with 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III lens at its own UK store.

Sure, by today’s standards the EOS Rebel T100 / EOS 4000D’s 18MP APS-C sensor, 3fps continuous shooting and 1080p video is modest. But as our full Canon EOS T100 / EOS 4000D review reveals, this beginner-friendly camera handles really well, has excellent battery life, offers good value, and remains one of the best beginner DSLRs for its price.

If you’re coming from a smartphone, there will be some adjustments to make. The camera’s fixed rear LCD screen is not touch sensitive, and the optical viewfinder is a far cry from today’s tech. However, the camera’s simple operation might be its saving grace, helping you focus on the art of photography, unencumbered by the distractions that a smartphone or a more feature-laden camera can present.

Now it costs less than ever, the EOS Rebel T100 / EOS 4000D could be a superb option if you’re starting at college or simply have an interest in learning photography. We all have to start somewhere – my first camera was the Nikon D70 DSLR – and this could be the start of your own photographic journey.