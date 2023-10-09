This Canon beginner DSLR is so cheap right now it might even tempt you away from mirrorless
Learning the photography ropes is cheaper than ever
A beginner DSLR is a fantastic choice if you’re looking to learn the photography basics without breaking the bank, and market leader Canon’s entry-level model, the EOS Rebel T100 (known as the EOS 4000D outside the US), with the everyday 18-55mm lens included, is at its lowest ever price ahead of the Amazon Prime Day deals event and November's Black Friday camera deals.
For $339.99 / £329.99, you're getting the EOS T100 / EOS 4000D DSLR body with the 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III kit lens – which is a non-stabilized version of the starter lens. That lens has an effective 29-88mm focal length, a range that offers a similar perspective to a leading smartphone’s main camera through to its 3x telephoto camera.
And with increasingly regular deals on the Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM (see below) – a lens that we recommend as your first prime lens for portrait photography and one of the many Canon EF lenses at your disposal – you could have an excellent starter set up of camera plus two lenses for less than $500 / £500.
Prime Day early deal (US)
Canon EOS Rebel T100 with 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III lens: was
$379 now $333.99 at Walmart
A saving of $45 puts the Canon EOS Rebel T100 with 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III lens at its lowest price ever.
Prime Day early deal (UK)
Canon EOS 4000D with 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III lens: was £
399.99 now £329.99 at Canon
Canon has taken a generous £70 off the Canon EOS 4000D with 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III lens at its own UK store.
Sure, by today’s standards the EOS Rebel T100 / EOS 4000D’s 18MP APS-C sensor, 3fps continuous shooting and 1080p video is modest. But as our full Canon EOS T100 / EOS 4000D review reveals, this beginner-friendly camera handles really well, has excellent battery life, offers good value, and remains one of the best beginner DSLRs for its price.
If you’re coming from a smartphone, there will be some adjustments to make. The camera’s fixed rear LCD screen is not touch sensitive, and the optical viewfinder is a far cry from today’s tech. However, the camera’s simple operation might be its saving grace, helping you focus on the art of photography, unencumbered by the distractions that a smartphone or a more feature-laden camera can present.
Now it costs less than ever, the EOS Rebel T100 / EOS 4000D could be a superb option if you’re starting at college or simply have an interest in learning photography. We all have to start somewhere – my first camera was the Nikon D70 DSLR – and this could be the start of your own photographic journey.
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other.
Most Popular
By Matt Hanson
By Desire Athow
By Desire Athow
- 5