My favorite Chinese lens company has slashed the prices of its Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm and L-mount lenses by 20% — including this 'playful' autofocus optic for $80
Now's the time to get familiar with Viltrox lenses
Viltrox lenses are already excellent value — I should know having reviewed around 15 of them and been majorly impressed each time. They typically cost less than half the price of proprietary Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm and L-mount equivalents — sometimes as little as a third — and that price gap just increased with a 20% reduction across its range for the Amazon Prime Day sale.
For me, the impossibly tiny yet surprisingly sharp 28mm F4.5 'pancake lens' is an easy recommendation — I awarded the 2.1oz / 60g lens a 4-star rating in my in-depth review, and you can get the Viltrox 28mm F4.5 for $79.20 at Amazon right now in Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm or L-mount versions.
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
Other standout Viltrox lenses on sale include the Viltrox AF 90mm F2.2 for $295 (was $369) — a bargain when you consider Fujifilm's 90mm f/2 lens is three times the price, and there are no real alternatives for Sony and Nikon cameras.
I've included links to the best Viltrox deals below and split them by each lens mount version, with options for Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm and L-mount. And if you're unsure about trying a Viltrox lenses, rest assured they are the real deal. I've tested around 15 of them and each one has scored a four star rating or higher — the quality and the competitive pricing in particular are majorly impressive.
Today's best Viltrox lens deals for Sony
- 🇺🇸 Viltrox AF 28mm F4.5 now $79.20 (was $99)
- 🇺🇸 Viltrox AF 26mm F2.8 EVO now $239.20 (was $299)
- 🇺🇸 Viltrox AF 55mm F1.8 EVO now $296 (was $370)
- 🇺🇸 Viltrox AF 16mm F1.8 Pro now $464 (was $580)
Today's best Viltrox lens deals for Fujifilm
- 🇺🇸 Viltrox AF 28mm F4.5 now $79.20 (was $99)
- 🇺🇸 Viltrox AF 25mm F1.7 now $140.80 (was $176)
- 🇺🇸 Viltrox AF 90mm F2.2 EVO now $295.20 (was $369)
- 🇺🇸 Viltrox AF 75mm F1.2 Pro now $464 (was $580)
Today's best Viltrox lens deals for Nikon
- 🇺🇸 Viltrox AF 28mm F4.5 now $79.20 (was $99)
- 🇺🇸 Viltrox AF 14mm F4 now $159.20 (was $199)
- 🇺🇸 Viltrox AF 85mm F2 EVO now $220 (was $275)
- 🇺🇸 Viltrox AF 50mm F1.4 Pro now $439.20 (was $549)
Today's best Viltrox lens deals for L-mount
- 🇺🇸 Viltrox AF 28mm F4.5 now $79.20 (was $99)
- 🇺🇸 Viltrox AF 20mm F2.8 now $176 (no price reduction)
- 🇺🇸 Viltrox AF 16mm F1.8 Pro now $464 (was $580)
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Tim joined the TechRadar team as Cameras Editor in 2023 and has enjoyed more than 15 years as a tech journalist specializing in camera gear. He's previously worked at Amateur Photographer, for a photo accessory manufacturer and as a freelance photographer and video producer, with clients including Studio 44 and Canon. He also started a media team in Nairobi, Kenya, where he lived for a few years volunteering for a faith-based organisation. Tim is married, father of three children, and loves being active, primarily running since hanging up his football boots.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.