Viltrox lenses are already excellent value — I should know having reviewed around 15 of them and been majorly impressed each time. They typically cost less than half the price of proprietary Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm and L-mount equivalents — sometimes as little as a third — and that price gap just increased with a 20% reduction across its range for the Amazon Prime Day sale.

For me, the impossibly tiny yet surprisingly sharp 28mm F4.5 'pancake lens' is an easy recommendation — I awarded the 2.1oz / 60g lens a 4-star rating in my in-depth review, and you can get the Viltrox 28mm F4.5 for $79.20 at Amazon right now in Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm or L-mount versions.

• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale

Other standout Viltrox lenses on sale include the Viltrox AF 90mm F2.2 for $295 (was $369) — a bargain when you consider Fujifilm's 90mm f/2 lens is three times the price, and there are no real alternatives for Sony and Nikon cameras.

I've included links to the best Viltrox deals below and split them by each lens mount version, with options for Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm and L-mount. And if you're unsure about trying a Viltrox lenses, rest assured they are the real deal. I've tested around 15 of them and each one has scored a four star rating or higher — the quality and the competitive pricing in particular are majorly impressive.

Today's best Viltrox lens deals for Sony

Today's best Viltrox lens deals for Fujifilm

Today's best Viltrox lens deals for Nikon