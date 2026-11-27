The TCL C7L is one of my highlight TVs of 2026, delivering real value for money — and that value just got even better with this Black Friday deal
One of 2026's best mid-range TVs for less
When you're looking for a TV, you want excellent value and that's exactly what the TCL C7L delivers. And now that Black Friday has arrived, this amazing TV offers even better value for money, with the 55-inch C7L is available for £749 at Amazon (was £849).
• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale
The C7L is one of the best TVs I've tested in 2026, supplying an excellent mini-LED picture, with bold brightness, colors and contrast, as well as impressive gaming performance and features. At full price, it's great value, but today it's one of the best Black Friday TV deals available.
Today's best TCL C7L deal
The TCL C7L is real bang-for-your-buck, delivering superb picture quality and gaming performance for a brilliant price. It's one of our picks for the best TVs we've tested in 2026, and it's now had a healthy £100 discount off its 55-inch models
Big on value, the TCL QM7L has great mini-LED picture quality that outshines its affordable price, and does a great job with gaming too. We rated it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, calling it the best mid-range TV of 2026. Get the 65-inch screen for under $850 with this deal!
Real value for money
TCL's mid-range mini-LEDs have been going from strength-to-strength as of late, with improving picture quality each year. The TCL C7L is yet another step in the right direction, now using TCL's new Super Quantum Dot (SQ) mini-LED panel to deliver sensational picture quality.
What impressed me the most during my C7L testing was its truly deep blacks and rich contrast, with very little signs of blooming (where light from bright objects against a dark background raises black levels and creates a 'halo' effect around said bright object) — something that has historically been mini-LED's kryptonite. But this isn't an issue for the C7L.
Elsewhere, the C7L has truly vibrant colors that shine in movies I tested like Speed Racer and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, with both of these films getting plenty of pop when I tested them on the C7L.
If you're looking for a gaming TV, the C7L is well spec'd too. It supports 4K 144Hz, FreeSync Premium Pro VRR, Dolby Vision gaming and ALLM, as well as registering a measured 9.8ms input lag time (we consider anything below 10ms fantastic). When playing Battlefield V, I found that the C7L handled the chaotic and fast-paced motion with ease.
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 67% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 40% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- Dyson: up to £200 off floor & hair care
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- HMV: 20% off 4K Blu-ray & merch
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: over £100 off Switch 2 bundles
- O2: cheapest iPhone 18 + £1 AirPods
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £500 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off kitchen & vacuums
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Tesco: SIM-only deals from £9.50/m
- Three: £1,300+ off iPhone & Samsung
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Virgin Media: TV & broadband from £21.99/m
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.
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