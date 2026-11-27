When you're looking for a TV, you want excellent value and that's exactly what the TCL C7L delivers. And now that Black Friday has arrived, this amazing TV offers even better value for money, with the 55-inch C7L is available for £749 at Amazon (was £849).

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

The C7L is one of the best TVs I've tested in 2026, supplying an excellent mini-LED picture, with bold brightness, colors and contrast, as well as impressive gaming performance and features. At full price, it's great value, but today it's one of the best Black Friday TV deals available.

Today's best TCL C7L deal

Save 43% TCL QM7L 65-inch 4K SQD mini-LED TV (2026): was $1,499.99 now $847.99 at Amazon Big on value, the TCL QM7L has great mini-LED picture quality that outshines its affordable price, and does a great job with gaming too. We rated it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, calling it the best mid-range TV of 2026. Get the 65-inch screen for under $850 with this deal!

Real value for money

(Image credit: Warner Bros / Future)

TCL's mid-range mini-LEDs have been going from strength-to-strength as of late, with improving picture quality each year. The TCL C7L is yet another step in the right direction, now using TCL's new Super Quantum Dot (SQ) mini-LED panel to deliver sensational picture quality.

What impressed me the most during my C7L testing was its truly deep blacks and rich contrast, with very little signs of blooming (where light from bright objects against a dark background raises black levels and creates a 'halo' effect around said bright object) — something that has historically been mini-LED's kryptonite. But this isn't an issue for the C7L.

Elsewhere, the C7L has truly vibrant colors that shine in movies I tested like Speed Racer and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, with both of these films getting plenty of pop when I tested them on the C7L.

If you're looking for a gaming TV, the C7L is well spec'd too. It supports 4K 144Hz, FreeSync Premium Pro VRR, Dolby Vision gaming and ALLM, as well as registering a measured 9.8ms input lag time (we consider anything below 10ms fantastic). When playing Battlefield V, I found that the C7L handled the chaotic and fast-paced motion with ease.

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK