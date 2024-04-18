The Samsung QN90C is one of the best QLED TVs you can buy, and it's $1,300 off

Thanks to Samsung's newest lineup of 2024 displays, the retailer is slashing prices on older models, including the highly rated Samsung QN90C QLED TV. Samsung has the 75-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,999.99 (it was $3,299.99), thanks to a whopping $1,300 discount.



Listed in our best TV guide, the Samsung QN90C delivers a brilliant picture with bright, bold colors and lifelike images thanks to Quantum Dot technology and Samsung's powerful Neural Quantum processor.

The Samsung display features an anti-glare screen and ultra viewing angle technology, making it a great TV for watching daytime sports. You also get four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz capabilities for gaming, Samsung's excellent Tizen OS for seamless streaming, and a sleek design.



Today's deal is the best we've ever seen and a fantastic price for a big-screen premium TV. If you want a gorgeous QLED display from a reputable brand, you can't get much better than today's offer on Samsung's QN90C.

Samsung QN90C QLED TV deal

Samsung 75-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Fsamsung-neo-qled-4k%2F75-class-qn90c-samsung-neo-qled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn75qn90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $3,299.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

You can score a whopping $1,300 discount on Samsung's gorgeous QN90C Neo QLED TV, bringing the 75-inch model down to a record low of $1,999.99. The QN90C Series is the ideal TV for watching sports events, thanks to the exceptional brightness and anti-glare screen, coupled with ultra viewing angle technology.

More Samsung TV deals

Samsung 75-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6537373&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-75-class-cu7000-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6537373.p%3FskuId%3D6537373&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $749.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, with the 75-inch model on sale for $599.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system and a dedicated Gaming Hub make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F65-class-s90c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn65s90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $2,599.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/best-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,699.99 - $100 more than the record-low price. Our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-s90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $900 price cut.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Fthe-frame%2F75-class-the-frame-qled-4k-smart-tv-2022-qn75ls03bafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $2,997.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

Samsung's art-inspired 75-inch The Frame TV is on sale for a record-low price of $1,999.99. The best-selling <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/samsung-the-frame-tv-2021-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art that seamlessly blends into your home's decor. It also includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Foled-tvs%2F65-class-s95c-oled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn65s95cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $3,299.99 now $2,599.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $2,599.99. It's pricey, but our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/samsung-s95c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

Shop more TV offers with our roundup of the best cheap TV deals, and see more premium options with our best OLED TV deals roundup.