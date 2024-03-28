The 9 best TV deals for the Sweet Sixteen: save up to $900 on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs

The Sweet Sixteen officially kicks off today, and if you're still looking to upgrade your TV to watch the tournament, then you're in luck. I'm rounding up today's nine best March Madness TV deals, which include up to $1,000 in savings on best-rated 4K, QLED, and OLED displays.



I've searched retailers like Amazon, Samsung, and Best Buy to find the best TV deals with a wide range of prices and features. Today's March Madness TV deals allow you to score record-low prices on both older displays and discounts on 2024 TVs from brands including Samsung, LG, and TCL.



Some stand-out offers include this incredible pre-order deal from Samsung, allowing you to score a free 65-inch 4K Samsung TV when you pre-order a 2024 display. Another highlight is TechRadar's best-rated TV, Samsung's 65-inch S90C, on sale for $1,599.99, this massive 85-inch 4K smart TV from Hisense marked down to $749.99, and the Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $239.99.



Shop more of today's nine best deals below, and check out our main March Madness TV sales guide for the top bargains on the web.

The 9 best March Madness TV deals

Pre-order deal at Samsung: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftvs%2F2024-pre-order%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">pre-order a Samsung 2024 TV and receive a free 65-inch 4K TV

This might be the best March Madness deal - Samsung is offering a free 65-inch TV to anyone who pre-orders its newest flagship TVs. The free display is Samsung's TU690T Crystal 4K smart TV, which currently retails for $449.99. While it's an older model TV, you're still getting Samsung's solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

Hisense 85-Inch A7 Series 4K TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6521460&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhisense-85-class-a7-series-led-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6521460.p%3FskuId%3D6521460&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $899.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive display in today's March Madness TV sales, you can't get much better than Hisense's A7 Series 85-inch 4K TV on sale for $749.99 - a fantastic price. The Hisense A7 Series TV features Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for improved colors, plus Google Assistant for hands-free voice control, all for under $800.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6536964&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-65-class-s90c-oled-4k-uhd-smart-tizen-tv%2F6536964.p%3FskuId%3D6536964&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's <a href="https://www.techradar.com/uk/news/best-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount from its original price and the best deal you can find. Our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-s90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price. Today's March Madness TV deal also includes a free one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6514052&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-75-class-tu690t-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6514052.p%3FskuId%3D6514052&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

This Samsung Crystal 4K smart TV is a Best Buy top-seller, and the retailer has the 75-inch model on sale for $549.99. That's the best deal you can find for this specific model and an incredible price for a 75-inch 4K TV. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Flg-65-class-c3-series-oled-4k-uhd-smart-webos-tv%2F6535929.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The highly-rated LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for $1,599.99. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price you can find. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Insignia 55-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FINSIGNIA-55-inch-Class-Remote-NS-55F301NA25%2Fdp%2FB0CMDH95GG%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_6f84f38e_0%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $349.99 now $239.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a mid-size display, Amazon has the best-selling Insignia 55-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for a record-low price of $239.99. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung 75-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6537373&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-75-class-cu7000-crystal-uhd-4k-smart-tizen-tv%2F6537373.p%3FskuId%3D6537373&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $749.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option with the 75-inch model on sale for $599.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system and a dedicated Gaming Hub make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6538132&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ftcl-65-class-s4-s-class-4k-uhd-hdr-led-smart-tv-with-google-tv%2F6538132.p%3FskuId%3D6538132&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">was $399.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy

The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in. Today's March Madness TV deal from Best Buy brings the price down to just $379.99 - an incredible offer.

Samsung 75-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Ftelevisions-home-theater%2Ftvs%2Fsamsung-neo-qled-4k%2F75-class-qn90c-samsung-neo-qled-4k-smart-tv-2023-qn75qn90cafxza%2F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">was $3,299.99 now $2,199.99 at Samsung

You can score a whopping $1,100 discount on Samsung's gorgeous QN90C Neo QLED TV, bringing the 75-inch model down to a record low of $2,399.99. The <a href="https://www.techradar.com/televisions/samsung-qn90c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">QN90C Series is the perfect TV for watching sports events, thanks to the exceptional brightness and anti-glare screen with Ultra Viewing Angle technology.

