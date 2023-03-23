Easter sales 2023: all the best deals right now

Easter 2023 is just weeks away, which means Easter sales are in full swing with spring savings from Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon. You can find deals on everything from clothing, furniture, and appliances to TVs, AirPods, smart home devices, and more. To help you find all the best offers in one place, we've rounded up today's best Easter sales and hand-picked ten stand-out deals.



Below, you'll find the best Easter sales from all the top online retailers, which have been categorized into easy-to-navigate sections, including gifts, TVs, appliances, and furniture, to name a few. We've also combed through today's offers to bring you the hottest deals on OLED TVs, air fryers, robot vacuums, and more. So whether you're looking to fill an Easter basket, jumpstart your spring cleaning with a new appliance, or just looking to pick up a cheap TV - we've got you covered.



Easter 2023 falls on April 9 this year, so we should see more offers dropping in the coming weeks. We'll update our guide with more sales as they become available, so make sure to bookmark this page as your one-stop Easter sales shop (hop).

Easter sales 2023: today's top 10 deals

The LG C2 OLED TV is rated as our best TV, and Woot just dropped the 65-inch model down to $1,527.99 - a new record-low price. Praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review, the LG TV packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

If you're looking for a cheap robot vacuum in today's Easter sales, Amazon has the Shark ION on sale for just $149.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. It's fantastic value, the Shark ION robot vacuum works on carpets and hard floors and works with Shark's compatible app so you can schedule cleanings from anywhere.

Comfortable as a hotel bed, and with three firmness levels and two heights to choose from, the Saatva Classic sits at the top of our best mattress guide right now Today's Easter sale brings a queen down to $1,495 (was $1,995), which is the lowest price we've seen in months.

You can grab the best-selling Apple AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199.99, which is the lowest price we've seen. The earbuds come with noise cancellation technology, stellar audio quality, and a wireless charging case with more than 24 hours of battery life.

Amazon's Easter sale has the best-selling Instant Vortex Plus on sale for $109.95 - just $9 more than the Black Friday price. The 7--in-1 air fryer can roast, broil, bake, reheat, air fry, dehydrate, and rotisserie and features six cooking programs for quick and easy meals.

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display in today's Easter sales, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $799.99. Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Amazon Alexa built-in so you can control your TV completely hands-free.

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Walmart has the Spot Clean Pro on sale for $97 - the best deal we've ever seen. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Amazon has the 2022 iPad on sale for a record-low of $399. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras and 4K recording, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $50 discount.

(opens in new tab)The Samsung Discover Event is also happening right now, and the tech giant has the cordless Samsung Jet vacuum that's on sale for $279.99. The stick vacuum weighs just six pounds, offers up to 40 minutes of run time, and features a mini motorized tool for quick and convenient pick-ups.