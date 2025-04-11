Walmart's huge spring clearance sale is live: 21 deals I'd buy on TVs, grills, vacuums, iPads, and more

The weather is warmer, and flowers are blooming, which means spring has (finally) arrived. To celebrate, Walmart has launched a massive sale on spring favorites, including clearance prices on TVs, grills, appliances, Apple devices, lawnmowers, patio furniture, and more.



• Shop Walmart's full sale



As a deals editor who regularly hunts for the best bargains at Walmart, I've gone through its spring sale and hand-picked the 21 best deals I'd buy with my own money. You can find clearance prices on last year's best-selling tech devices, including OLED TVs, iPads, and laptops, as well as record-low prices on spring essentials like grills, lawnmowers, vacuums, patio furniture, and gardening tools.



A few of my favorite spring deals from Walmart include Apple's 10.9 iPad for $269, the best-selling Shark steam mop vacuum for $68, and LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV for $1,196.99.



Keep in mind that these are limited-time offers, and it's a great time to snag a bargain before potential price hikes occur.

Walmart clearance sale: 21 deals I'd buy

Roku Express HD: was $29 now $19 at Walmart Roku's most affordable streaming stick is fast, cheap, and easy to use, making it a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

Ninja Pro Single Serve Blender: was $78 now $49 at Walmart It's smoothie season, and Walmart has the best compact, single-serve blender for under $50 at Walmart's spring clearance sale. This is an ideal solution for your daily smoothie or protein shake. With its built-in handle and sippy cup lid, you'll be ready to make your favorite creation just before leaving the house.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart's spring clearance sale has a $30 discount on the popular appliance. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

Shark Professional Steam Pocket mop: was $109.99 now $68 at Walmart Walmart's cheapest Shark vacuum is actually a mop. The top-rated Shark Professional Steam Pocket mop is on sale for only $68. The mop cleans hard floors with powerful steam instead of harsh chemicals and features two different settings: dust and mop.

Shark Navigator Advanced Lift-Away Vacuum Cleaner: was $239 now $119 at Walmart If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum, Walmart has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away on sale for $119. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Shark Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was $249.99 now $127 at Walmart This fantastic device has powerful suction to clean any surface, from carpets to hardwood floors. Its low-profile design lets you reach under furniture with ease. When cleaning above-floor areas, you can simply detach the hand vac and enjoy lightweight convenience. Today's deal from Walmart shaves $123 off the retail price.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $87.94 at Walmart Bissell carpet cleaners are a Walmart best-seller, and the retailer's spring clearance sale has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark Matrix Robot Vacuum: was $299.99 now $176 at Walmart Shark's powerful Matrix robot vacuum is $123 off at Walmart. You get deep cleaning thanks to precision grid technology, which takes multiple passes over dirt and debris, plus the multi-surface brush roll combs and pulls debris, hair, and dirt from carpets and hard floors. Thanks to the inclusion of Amazon Alexa, you can also control the vacuum with the compatible Shark app or through voice control.

Shark AI Ultra Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $429 at Walmart Walmart has a $169 discount on the top-rated Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum. It offers powerful suction on carpets and hardwood floors, and the Shark app allows you to set cleaning schedules from anywhere. Perhaps the best feature is its self-emptying base, which can hold up to 60 days of dirt.

Greenworks 60V Push Lawn Mower: was $378 now $296 at Walmart Get a head start on your dream lawn with this top-rated Greenworks lawn mower on sale for $296.. The push lawn mower mows up to 0.5 acres on a single charge and features a battery that fully recharges in just 100 minutes

Samsung S90C 55-inch OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,049 at Walmart You name it, the Samsung S90C does it all. It offers HDR OLED, which analyses each scene so you get rich and accurate Pantone-validated colors at all times. Its picture quality is great for movies, shows, and games, but its sound is also surprisingly good for TV speakers. The Samsung S90C also packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is perfect for game consoles. Today's deal from Walmart brings the 55-inch model down to $1049 - an incredible price.

Samsung 65-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $468 now $398 at Walmart Samsung's best-selling DU7200 65-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for an incredible price of $398. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.

Vizio 65-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV: was $495.95 now $348 at Walmart This 2024 Vizio 4K smart TV is a best-seller at Walmart, and the 65-inch model is on sale for only $348 – an incredible price. The Vizio display features 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities courtesy of a voice-enabled remote, making this an outstanding value.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Walmart LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,396.9. That's a whopping $1,100 discount and $200 more than the record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Onn 75-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $448 now $398 at Walmart Walmart's best big-screen budget display is this Onn. 75-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for only $398. For that price, you get 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel for an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $499 now $299 at Walmart The best budget laptop deal from Walmart's Big Savings Week sale is HP's 15-inch laptop for just $299. For that money, you're getting an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 14-inch Laptop: was $269.99 now $139 at Walmart With an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and a decent 128GB SSD, it's a terrific buy if you're on a budget and need a device to handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work. Weighing just 2.9 lbs, the 14-inch laptop also features up to 11 hours of battery life.